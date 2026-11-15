Greensboro has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption!)

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Mr. Woofer is a big, handsome American Bulldog mix looking for a fresh start. With his adoption fee fully covered, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a large adult dog. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet Mr. Woofer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greensboro, NC)

Oscar is a much-loved companion whose owner is heartbroken to rehome him due to work and family changes. He’s described as a good boy who loves attention and being around his people and has been a huge emotional support for his current family. Oscar is an indoor dog, and his owner is looking for a home that can give him the time and affection he deserves.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Juliet's House Animal Rescue, Inc.

Ace is a friendly, easygoing little Pomeranian who came into rescue as an owner surrender due to his family’s medical issues. He:

Loves playing fetch with his favorite ball

with his favorite ball Enjoys going for walks

Is happy to cuddle in your lap and be held

Is completely house-trained

If you’re looking for a small companion who enjoys both playtime and snuggles, Ace could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Jasmine is a chocolate Lab mix waiting at Guilford County Animal Services for her new family. With a modest adoption fee and that classic Lab charm, she may be a great fit for an active home. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, energy level, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever

Husky / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Juliet's House Animal Rescue, Inc.

Rumi is a young Husky/Lab mix, a blend that often means energy, smarts, and a love of activity. She’s still in her younger years and will likely do best with a family ready for walks, play, and training time. Contact Juliet’s House to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Rumi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensboro, NC, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog who caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one call or click away for each of these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.