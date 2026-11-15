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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Greensboro Right Now
Greensboro neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
Comfy arm chair
Item: Comfy arm chair
Condition/details: Free, American made, cushion covers can be removed and washed, from a non-smoking home
Location: 209 Woodlawn Ave, Westerwood, Greensboro, NC 27401
Source: Nextdoor
A cozy arm chair looking for a new home. The washable cushion covers make it easy to keep clean, and it comes from a non-smoking household. Poster says they will remove the listing when it’s gone.
Small appliance, free
Item: Small appliance (type not specified)
Condition/details: Works fine, owner just upgraded
Pickup: Porch pickup in Dudley, Greensboro, NC
Source: Nextdoor
A working small appliance is up for grabs. The exact type isn’t listed, but the owner says it works and they simply upgraded. Porch pickup makes it easy—first come, first served.
Jute rug about 8x6
Item: Jute rug, about 8x6
Condition/details: Still useful, from a no pets home
Location: Corner of Falmouth and Westmount, Friendly Acres, Greensboro, NC
Source: Nextdoor
A natural jute rug that’s still in usable shape. Roughly 8x6 in size and from a home with no pets, so likely less dander and fur.
Free items in Greensboro tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.