Greensboro neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Comfy arm chair

Condition/details: Free, American made, cushion covers can be removed and washed, from a non-smoking home

Location: 209 Woodlawn Ave, Westerwood, Greensboro, NC 27401

Source: Nextdoor

A cozy arm chair looking for a new home. The washable cushion covers make it easy to keep clean, and it comes from a non-smoking household. Poster says they will remove the listing when it’s gone.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Small appliance (type not specified)

Condition/details: Works fine, owner just upgraded

Pickup: Porch pickup in Dudley, Greensboro, NC

Source: Nextdoor

A working small appliance is up for grabs. The exact type isn’t listed, but the owner says it works and they simply upgraded. Porch pickup makes it easy—first come, first served.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Jute rug, about 8x6

Condition/details: Still useful, from a no pets home

Location: Corner of Falmouth and Westmount, Friendly Acres, Greensboro, NC

Source: Nextdoor

A natural jute rug that’s still in usable shape. Roughly 8x6 in size and from a home with no pets, so likely less dander and fur.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Greensboro tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.