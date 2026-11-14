Greensboro’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings from big names in consulting, healthcare, banking, and campus dining. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Greensboro, NC (Advisory practice, client-facing)

(Advisory practice, client-facing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP finance workstreams, guide junior staff, and help large clients improve financial processes and reporting. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance skills, and want big-project exposure with a wide benefits package.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior analyst role supporting multiple divisions with reporting, models, and presentations that drive hospital decisions. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years’ experience, and comfort building tools, training end users, and improving revenue and expense use.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Greensboro, NC area (multiple financial centers; not all may be hiring at once)

(multiple financial centers; not all may be hiring at once) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Advise clients on investments and banking, build financial plans, and work from warm leads inside the bank. Requires Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65), at least 1 year in investments, and comfort working Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays.

Employer: Aramark

Location: NC A&T University, Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on unit controller role owning close, cash flow, AP/AR, fixed assets, and budgeting for campus operations. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of progressive finance experience, strong Excel and GAAP knowledge, and don’t mind event-based hours (evenings/weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.