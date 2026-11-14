Greensboro has some solid education roles open right now, from after-school care to full-time teaching and program leadership.

Below are a few stand-out options if you like working with kids and families.

Employer: Not listed (youth sports / early childhood program)

Not listed (youth sports / early childhood program) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, employee discount, relocation assistance, flexible schedule

Lead a kids’ sports and learning club, manage coaches, grow memberships, and be the friendly face families see every week. Great fit if you love working with children, enjoy sales and operations, and don’t mind evenings and weekend mornings.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, licensed position

Salary: From $5,525 per month (per NC licensed salary schedule)

(per NC licensed salary schedule) Benefits: Full benefits

Teach in a Spanish immersion setting with a stable, continuing contract and full district benefits. Ideal if you’re a licensed teacher who wants to use Spanish daily in the classroom.

Employer: Allred & Allred Daycare Center

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $11.00 per hour

Schedule: 1:30 pm–5:30 pm (school year); 10:00 am–5:30 pm (summer & teacher workdays)

Support kids with homework and plan fun, educational activities in a small after-school setting. BSAC is required, but they’ll accept you if you’re willing to get it.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.