Greensboro’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local medical deliveries to long‑haul trucking and heavy equipment work. If you like being on the move, these roles cover a nice mix of home time, pay, and hours.

Employer: Shamrock Construction & Remediation LLC

Shamrock Construction & Remediation LLC Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time (frequent overtime, regular travel, often 3 weeks at a time)

(frequent overtime, regular travel, often 3 weeks at a time) Pay: $20.69 – $21.93 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, paid time off

This role is for someone who likes hands-on outdoor work and running heavy equipment like excavators, dozers, and off-road trucks on landfill and stream restoration projects. You’ll work on a crew, use hand tools, read site plans, and need to handle physical labor in all weather with at least 1 year of equipment operating experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: MLB Workforce

MLB Workforce Location: Greensboro, NC (OTR, East of the Mississippi)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $93,600 – $115,000 per year

Extras: $5,000 sign-on bonus, safety bonuses, referral bonuses, $1,800–$1,900 weekly minimum guarantee, 401(k) with match, health & dental, paid time off

If you’re an experienced CDL-A driver looking for strong, steady miles, this OTR job offers $2,000+ average weekly gross with guaranteed minimums (higher with Hazmat). Home time varies by region, and they prefer Hazmat but don’t require it—great if you want high earning potential and newer equipment.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time (about 14–16 hours/week)

Schedule: Typically Thu & Fri, 3:00am–11:30am (may adjust to 3:00am–10:00am)

Typically (may adjust to 3:00am–10:00am) Pay: $18.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k contributions, paid time off, early wage access (myFlexPay))

Drive a company vehicle (no CDL needed) to deliver radiopharmaceuticals to medical providers, help prep and load doses, and handle returns. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind early mornings and driving in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Greensboro open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.