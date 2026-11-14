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Greensboro
🚌 Greensboro Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Operator Roles
12 days ago
Greensboro’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local medical deliveries to long‑haul trucking and heavy equipment work. If you like being on the move, these roles cover a nice mix of home time, pay, and hours.
Equipment Operator
- Employer: Shamrock Construction & Remediation LLC
- Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time (frequent overtime, regular travel, often 3 weeks at a time)
- Pay: $20.69 – $21.93 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, paid time off
This role is for someone who likes hands-on outdoor work and running heavy equipment like excavators, dozers, and off-road trucks on landfill and stream restoration projects. You’ll work on a crew, use hand tools, read site plans, and need to handle physical labor in all weather with at least 1 year of equipment operating experience and a valid driver’s license.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver – $2,000+ Average Weekly Gross
- Employer: MLB Workforce
- Location: Greensboro, NC (OTR, East of the Mississippi)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $93,600 – $115,000 per year
- Extras: $5,000 sign-on bonus, safety bonuses, referral bonuses, $1,800–$1,900 weekly minimum guarantee, 401(k) with match, health & dental, paid time off
If you’re an experienced CDL-A driver looking for strong, steady miles, this OTR job offers $2,000+ average weekly gross with guaranteed minimums (higher with Hazmat). Home time varies by region, and they prefer Hazmat but don’t require it—great if you want high earning potential and newer equipment.
Pharmacy Delivery Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time (about 14–16 hours/week)
- Schedule: Typically Thu & Fri, 3:00am–11:30am (may adjust to 3:00am–10:00am)
- Pay: $18.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k contributions, paid time off, early wage access (myFlexPay))
Drive a company vehicle (no CDL needed) to deliver radiopharmaceuticals to medical providers, help prep and load doses, and handle returns. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind early mornings and driving in all weather.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Greensboro open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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