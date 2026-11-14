Greensboro’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open across the city. If you like fast-paced work, moving product, and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eastern Industrial Supplies, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of warehouse work and local delivery driving for a long-established industrial distributor. You’ll handle receiving, picking, packing, and then load and deliver orders, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid mission/volunteer days.

Employer: FHI

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead administrative clerk role inside a distribution center receiving department. You’ll check in drivers, enter load data, handle payments, assign dock doors, and support warehouse teams, with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Toyota Tsusho America

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Supervise a team in warehouse/distribution operations, including safety, inventory control, and productivity. Comes with bonus potential, 14 paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Guards United

Location: Greensboro – W Friendly Ave, NC 27410

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

12-hour shifts (7am–7pm or 7pm–7am) checking in/out tractor trailers at a warehouse gate. You’ll manage yard flow, use radios and basic computer tools, and work outdoors; no formal education required.

Employer: Fortuna Enterprises, LLC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with a specialty coffee and foodservice equipment distributor. You’ll pick/pack orders, receive stock, operate forklifts/pallet jacks, and help keep inventory accurate, with health insurance and steady in-person work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.