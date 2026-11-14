Greensboro’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate insights to social media and phone-based sales. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ITG Brands

ITG Brands Location: Greensboro, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,325 – $159,100 base + potential bonus

Lead consumer research and category insights for the third-largest tobacco company in the U.S. You’ll own trackers, segmentation, and storytelling that guide big commercial decisions, with strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 6% + 5% company contribution, generous PTO, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Greensboro, NC (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonuses)

Pure closing role: you get live, pre-screened inbound purchase leads plus online and AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for proven closers who want quality leads, flexibility, and room to grow based on conversion, not call volume.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own organic social media for Syngenta Professional Solutions—from content calendar and posting to community management and reporting. Role includes some travel (~10–15%), strong benefits starting day one, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, and a focus on sustainable agriculture.

Employer: Quincaillerie Richelieu Ltée / Richelieu Hardware Ltd

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Inside sales role doing phone-based outreach, quotes, and orders for a major North American hardware distributor. Good fit if you like steady weekday hours, customer contact, and growth potential, with group insurance, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.