Greensboro’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of hybrid roles, big-name employers, and several six-figure options if you’ve got cloud, SAP, or product chops.

Employer: Bright Vision Technologies

Bright Vision Technologies Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time / Direct W2

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus on enterprise web & mobile platforms, Adobe Experience Platform, personalization, and digital experience optimization. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years in digital product management and enjoy leading roadmaps across UX, engineering, and marketing.

Employer: Bright Vision Technologies

Bright Vision Technologies Location: Greensboro, NC – Hybrid

Type: Full-time / Direct W2 (no C2C/1099)

Salary: $115,000–$165,000/year

Senior IC role owning product strategy, roadmaps, and KPIs for digital healthplan platforms. Ideal if you have 8+ years experience, agile background, and like driving member-facing web/mobile experiences.

Employer: Lincoln Financial

Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,375–$192,600/year

Lead an Agile team building AWS serverless (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB) with Java/Node/Python and GitLab CI/CD. Great for someone who loves cloud-native architecture, DevOps, and AI-assisted development tools.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite 4 days/week)

(onsite 4 days/week) Type: Long-term contract (temporary)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support SAP SD and logistics for an automotive client, from requirements through post-go-live. Good match if you’re a hands-on SAP SD configurator who can run workshops and own OTC process improvements.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Blend CRM, marketing analytics, and BI to support sales and loyalty/rebate programs. Uses Salesforce, Alteryx, Databricks, and offers day-one benefits, 401k match, profit sharing, and education assistance.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year

Lead Appian BPM architecture and cloud design (AWS/Azure/GCP) for large clients. Best for someone with 9+ years experience who enjoys client-facing leadership, low-code platforms, and mentoring architects.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year

Build agentic and generative AI solutions in SAP environments—prototyping, integrations, and model tuning. Great if you have 3+ years experience, solid SAP/AI skills, and want client-facing project work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year

Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy and execution across finance and core ERP. Perfect for someone with 7+ years SAP experience who likes leading teams through mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year

Lead SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and operations reporting. Good fit if you have 5+ years SAP analytics and enjoy designing end-to-end data and planning solutions.

Employer: Delta Computer Consulting

Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite 4 days/week)

(onsite 4 days/week) Type: Full-time contract (Jan 2027 – Dec 2028)

Pay: $55–$62/hour (W2 only)

Long-term contract as SAP SD/OTC and logistics SME, leading configuration, UAT, cutover, and hypercare across SD, LE, WM/EWM, and S/4HANA.

Employer: Swarky Solutions

Location: Greensboro, NC – Hybrid

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $114,000–$168,000/year (plus bonus; some relocation possible)

(plus bonus; some relocation possible) Senior Product Manager IV role driving enterprise digital platform strategy (web/mobile, AEP, personalization, experimentation). Requires 5+ years product/IT experience, agile background, and ability to lead cross-functional roadmaps.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year

Lead digital grid modernization and service management programs for utility clients—owning incident response, vendor performance, and executive relationships.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year

Run Oracle HCM Cloud implementations end-to-end, guiding clients through workforce transformation and analytics with Oracle BI Publisher.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most—Greensboro employers are clearly hiring for cloud, data, SAP, and product talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.