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Greensboro
💻 Greensboro IT Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
12 days ago
Greensboro’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of hybrid roles, big-name employers, and several six-figure options if you’ve got cloud, SAP, or product chops.
Product Manager – Healthplan Technology Services
- Employer: Bright Vision Technologies
- Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite)
- Type: Full-time / Direct W2
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus on enterprise web & mobile platforms, Adobe Experience Platform, personalization, and digital experience optimization. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years in digital product management and enjoy leading roadmaps across UX, engineering, and marketing.
Product Manager, Healthplan Technology Services
- Employer: Bright Vision Technologies
- Location: Greensboro, NC – Hybrid
- Type: Full-time / Direct W2 (no C2C/1099)
- Salary: $115,000–$165,000/year
- Senior IC role owning product strategy, roadmaps, and KPIs for digital healthplan platforms. Ideal if you have 8+ years experience, agile background, and like driving member-facing web/mobile experiences.
Lead Software Engineer
- Employer: Lincoln Financial
- Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,375–$192,600/year
- Lead an Agile team building AWS serverless (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB) with Java/Node/Python and GitLab CI/CD. Great for someone who loves cloud-native architecture, DevOps, and AI-assisted development tools.
SAP SD Functional Lead
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite 4 days/week)
- Type: Long-term contract (temporary)
- Salary: Not listed
- Support SAP SD and logistics for an automotive client, from requirements through post-go-live. Good match if you’re a hands-on SAP SD configurator who can run workshops and own OTC process improvements.
Commercial Business Intelligence Analyst
- Employer: Syngenta
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Blend CRM, marketing analytics, and BI to support sales and loyalty/rebate programs. Uses Salesforce, Alteryx, Databricks, and offers day-one benefits, 401k match, profit sharing, and education assistance.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year
- Lead Appian BPM architecture and cloud design (AWS/Azure/GCP) for large clients. Best for someone with 9+ years experience who enjoys client-facing leadership, low-code platforms, and mentoring architects.
AI Engineer – Agentic AI & Applied Generative AI, Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year
- Build agentic and generative AI solutions in SAP environments—prototyping, integrations, and model tuning. Great if you have 3+ years experience, solid SAP/AI skills, and want client-facing project work.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year
- Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy and execution across finance and core ERP. Perfect for someone with 7+ years SAP experience who likes leading teams through mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year
- Lead SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and operations reporting. Good fit if you have 5+ years SAP analytics and enjoy designing end-to-end data and planning solutions.
Senior SAP SD Functional Business Analyst – Order-to-Cash & Logistics
- Employer: Delta Computer Consulting
- Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time contract (Jan 2027 – Dec 2028)
- Pay: $55–$62/hour (W2 only)
- Long-term contract as SAP SD/OTC and logistics SME, leading configuration, UAT, cutover, and hypercare across SD, LE, WM/EWM, and S/4HANA.
Product Manager, Healthplan Technology Services
- Employer: Swarky Solutions
- Location: Greensboro, NC – Hybrid
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $114,000–$168,000/year (plus bonus; some relocation possible)
- Senior Product Manager IV role driving enterprise digital platform strategy (web/mobile, AEP, personalization, experimentation). Requires 5+ years product/IT experience, agile background, and ability to lead cross-functional roadmaps.
Digital Grid Modernization Lead, Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year
- Lead digital grid modernization and service management programs for utility clients—owning incident response, vendor performance, and executive relationships.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year
- Run Oracle HCM Cloud implementations end-to-end, guiding clients through workforce transformation and analytics with Oracle BI Publisher.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most—Greensboro employers are clearly hiring for cloud, data, SAP, and product talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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