undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greensboro
🏥 Greensboro NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $120K
12 days ago
Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in‑home care. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level support to advanced clinical roles.
Portable Equipment (PEMS) Technician
- Employer: Sodexo at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, any shift
- Pay: $17/hour
You’ll clean, track, and move portable medical devices (beds, pumps, wound vacs) to keep patient care running smoothly. Good fit if you have hospital experience and like hands-on work with strong benefits and training.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Synchrony Rehab (Trilogy Health Services)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + 401(k) match, health/dental)
Work under a PT to carry out treatment plans, document progress, and coach patients and families. Great for a newer PTA (0–1 year experience) wanting strong onboarding and support.
Physician – Family Practice
- Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Pay: Not listed
Four-day work week, about 20–25 patients/day, light call, and support for both new grads and experienced physicians. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.
Physical Therapist – $10K Relocation Bonus to Hertford, NC
- Employer: YAD Healthcare
- Base Location Listed: Greensboro, NC (role in Hertford, NC)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: Not listed, $10,000 relocation bonus
Join a long-term care rehab team with flexible schedules, PTO, same-day pay option, and annual raises. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT open to relocating within NC.
Qualified Professional – Mental & Behavioral Health
- Employer: Genesis Community Support Services
- Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27409
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year (listed as hourly but range suggests annual)
Provide assessments, therapy, case management, and crisis work with children, teens, and adults. Best for licensed mental health pros (LCSW, LPC, psychologist, etc.) with strong documentation and supervision skills.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Pre‑Op
- Employer: Carolina Eye Associates, P.A.
- Location: Greensboro, NC + satellite offices
- Type: PRN / part-time, in person
- Pay: Not listed
See patients before eye surgery, complete H&Ps, and educate families. Requires NC PA or NP license and some travel to satellite clinics.
Medical Assistant – Irving Park Family Medicine
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give meds under protocol, and handle basic lab work. Requires graduation from an accredited MA program and a recognized MA certification plus BLS.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Dermatology
- Employer: Greensboro Dermatology Associates, PA
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time (37–40 hrs/week), in person
- Pay: Not listed
Float between providers, stock rooms, and help keep a busy derm clinic on schedule. Known for a generous benefits package and long-term staff.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – In‑Home & Remote
- Employer: Thrive Wellness Center
- Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27408
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90,500 – $120,000 per year
Provide ABA services, FBAs, and behavior plans for children and others with developmental disabilities across home and school settings. Offers flexible schedule, CE credits, health insurance, and PTO.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Hybrid
- Employer: Thrive Wellness Center
- Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27408
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $89,900 – $120,000 per year
Similar BCBA role focused on assessments, ABA programs, and clinical supervision. Requires Master’s degree and BCBA + Licensed Behavior Analyst credentials.
Pharmacy Purchasing Agent
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Manage pharmacy purchasing and inventory, track costs against budget, and work with vendors. Requires Certified Pharmacy Technician credential and 7 years’ experience.
Non‑Clinical Observer/Sitter – MC Float
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: Not listed
Provide 1:1 safety observation for at‑risk patients, document status, and support the RN team. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma and BLS (CPR).
Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Nights, In‑Home
- Employer: Infinium Health Services
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, nights, in‑home adult/pediatric care
- Pay: $66,000 – $75,000 per year (listed as hourly but range suggests annual)
Provide hands‑on nursing care, meds, treatments, and family teaching in the home. Requires active RN or LPN license, CPR, and recent TB clearance.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $1,910/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: Estimated $1,910 per week
Short‑term OT contract with day‑one health benefits, 401(k), housing/travel support, and weekly pay. Good for OTs who like variety and are open to travel assignments.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—Greensboro healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.