Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in‑home care. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level support to advanced clinical roles.

Employer: Sodexo at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Sodexo at Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, any shift

Full-time, Pay: $17/hour

You’ll clean, track, and move portable medical devices (beds, pumps, wound vacs) to keep patient care running smoothly. Good fit if you have hospital experience and like hands-on work with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (Trilogy Health Services)

(Trilogy Health Services) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + 401(k) match, health/dental)

Work under a PT to carry out treatment plans, document progress, and coach patients and families. Great for a newer PTA (0–1 year experience) wanting strong onboarding and support.

Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)

(private practice placement) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Full-time, outpatient Pay: Not listed

Four-day work week, about 20–25 patients/day, light call, and support for both new grads and experienced physicians. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: YAD Healthcare

Base Location Listed: Greensboro, NC (role in Hertford, NC )

Greensboro, NC (role in ) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: Not listed, $10,000 relocation bonus

Join a long-term care rehab team with flexible schedules, PTO, same-day pay option, and annual raises. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT open to relocating within NC.

Employer: Genesis Community Support Services

Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27409

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year (listed as hourly but range suggests annual)

Provide assessments, therapy, case management, and crisis work with children, teens, and adults. Best for licensed mental health pros (LCSW, LPC, psychologist, etc.) with strong documentation and supervision skills.

Employer: Carolina Eye Associates, P.A.

Location: Greensboro, NC + satellite offices

Type: PRN / part-time , in person

, in person Pay: Not listed

See patients before eye surgery, complete H&Ps, and educate families. Requires NC PA or NP license and some travel to satellite clinics.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give meds under protocol, and handle basic lab work. Requires graduation from an accredited MA program and a recognized MA certification plus BLS.

Employer: Greensboro Dermatology Associates, PA

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time (37–40 hrs/week), in person

Full-time (37–40 hrs/week), in person Pay: Not listed

Float between providers, stock rooms, and help keep a busy derm clinic on schedule. Known for a generous benefits package and long-term staff.

Employer: Thrive Wellness Center

Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27408

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $90,500 – $120,000 per year

Provide ABA services, FBAs, and behavior plans for children and others with developmental disabilities across home and school settings. Offers flexible schedule, CE credits, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Thrive Wellness Center

Location: Hybrid remote – Greensboro, NC 27408

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $89,900 – $120,000 per year

Similar BCBA role focused on assessments, ABA programs, and clinical supervision. Requires Master’s degree and BCBA + Licensed Behavior Analyst credentials.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Manage pharmacy purchasing and inventory, track costs against budget, and work with vendors. Requires Certified Pharmacy Technician credential and 7 years’ experience.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Provide 1:1 safety observation for at‑risk patients, document status, and support the RN team. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma and BLS (CPR).

Employer: Infinium Health Services

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, nights, in‑home adult/pediatric care

Full-time, nights, in‑home adult/pediatric care Pay: $66,000 – $75,000 per year (listed as hourly but range suggests annual)

Provide hands‑on nursing care, meds, treatments, and family teaching in the home. Requires active RN or LPN license, CPR, and recent TB clearance.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days Pay: Estimated $1,910 per week

Short‑term OT contract with day‑one health benefits, 401(k), housing/travel support, and weekly pay. Good for OTs who like variety and are open to travel assignments.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—Greensboro healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.