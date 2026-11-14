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Greensboro
🍽️ Multiple Greensboro Food & Hospitality Jobs With Benefits
12 days ago
Greensboro’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these openings are worth a look.
Housekeeper/Room Attendant – MainStay Suites
- Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming at the MainStay Suites extended-stay hotel. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and hotel/employee discounts.
Sonic Shift Manager – 3rd Shift
- Employer: KBP Brands (Sonic Drive-In)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the overnight crew, keep the drive-in running smoothly, and deliver strong customer service. Offers paid training, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager roles.
Crew Supervisor
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership role at a busy sports bar, guiding the team and supporting daily restaurant operations. Good fit if you’re passionate about food, fast service, and want to grow into higher management.
Hotel Houseperson – Embassy Suites
- Employer: Atrium Hospitality
- Location: Greensboro Embassy Suites, 204 Centreport Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Around $14.00/hour (final pay depends on experience, skills, and other factors)
Support housekeeping by cleaning rooms and public spaces, handling linens, and keeping supplies stocked. Includes career growth opportunities, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO and vacation, DailyPay, tuition reimbursement, and travel/brand discounts.
AM/PM Restaurant Prep Cook
- Employer: Sheraton Greensboro
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prep ingredients, sauces, and dishes for a busy hotel restaurant, keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Full-time role with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, holiday pay, and more.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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