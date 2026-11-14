Greensboro’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc.

Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming at the MainStay Suites extended-stay hotel. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and hotel/employee discounts.

Employer: KBP Brands (Sonic Drive-In)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the overnight crew, keep the drive-in running smoothly, and deliver strong customer service. Offers paid training, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager roles.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role at a busy sports bar, guiding the team and supporting daily restaurant operations. Good fit if you’re passionate about food, fast service, and want to grow into higher management.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality

Location: Greensboro Embassy Suites, 204 Centreport Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Around $14.00/hour (final pay depends on experience, skills, and other factors)

Support housekeeping by cleaning rooms and public spaces, handling linens, and keeping supplies stocked. Includes career growth opportunities, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO and vacation, DailyPay, tuition reimbursement, and travel/brand discounts.

Employer: Sheraton Greensboro

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep ingredients, sauces, and dishes for a busy hotel restaurant, keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Full-time role with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, holiday pay, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.