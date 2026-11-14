Greensboro’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks with tech, research, and operations experience. Here are several strong management roles hiring around town.

Employer: Delta System & Software, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC (Hybrid, partially onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000/year + bonus & incentive pay

Senior product role leading enterprise web and mobile platforms, with a big focus on digital strategy, roadmaps, and data-driven decisions. Good fit if you’ve led cross-functional Agile teams and owned product vision at scale.

Employer: Soelect Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,300 – $70,000/year

Office-based leadership role at an advanced battery and AI tech company, mixing operations, business development support, and market research. Great for recent grads or early-career professionals who like tech, AI tools, and working closely with company leadership.

Employer: North Carolina A&T State University

Location: Greensboro, NC (On-site, may be eligible for hybrid per policy)

Type: Full-time, time-limited through 02/28/2031

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Lead post-award fiscal management and compliance for a major NIH-funded health disparities research center. Ideal if you have strong federal grants experience and want to support large, multi-million-dollar research programs at a top HBCU.

Employer: DSJ Global (recruiting for an industry-leading nutrition brand)

Location: Greater Greensboro, NC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level role overseeing all engineering functions for a large manufacturing operation, including capital planning, EHS, and technology roadmaps. Best for leaders with 12+ years in complex, regulated manufacturing (food, supplements, or pharma).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up around the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.