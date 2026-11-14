undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Greensboro NC Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Greensboro’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks with tech, research, and operations experience. Here are several strong management roles hiring around town.
Product Manager IV
Employer: Delta System & Software, Inc.
Location: Greensboro, NC (Hybrid, partially onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000/year + bonus & incentive pay
Senior product role leading enterprise web and mobile platforms, with a big focus on digital strategy, roadmaps, and data-driven decisions. Good fit if you’ve led cross-functional Agile teams and owned product vision at scale.
Office Manager
Employer: Soelect Inc.
Location: Greensboro, NC (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $48,300 – $70,000/year
Office-based leadership role at an advanced battery and AI tech company, mixing operations, business development support, and market research. Great for recent grads or early-career professionals who like tech, AI tools, and working closely with company leadership.
RCMI Grant Administrator
Employer: North Carolina A&T State University
Location: Greensboro, NC (On-site, may be eligible for hybrid per policy)
Type: Full-time, time-limited through 02/28/2031
Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
Lead post-award fiscal management and compliance for a major NIH-funded health disparities research center. Ideal if you have strong federal grants experience and want to support large, multi-million-dollar research programs at a top HBCU.
Senior Director of Engineering
Employer: DSJ Global (recruiting for an industry-leading nutrition brand)
Location: Greater Greensboro, NC area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
High-level role overseeing all engineering functions for a large manufacturing operation, including capital planning, EHS, and technology roadmaps. Best for leaders with 12+ years in complex, regulated manufacturing (food, supplements, or pharma).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up around the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.