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Greensboro
🛒 Greensboro Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Pay-Boosting Roles
12 days ago
Greensboro’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to seasoned customer service leadership. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and some strong pay/benefits in the mix.
Specialist – Sport & Outdoor
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the go-to gear expert for athletes, drive sales, and help train new teammates. Great fit if you love sports, have 1–3 years of retail or customer-facing experience, and want a busy, people-focused role.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Foot Locker
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time (candidate pool for future openings)
- Salary: $13.50/hour, weekly pay
Help families and sneaker fans find the right styles while keeping the store looking sharp. Includes 30–50% employee discount and growth opportunities within the DICK’S/Foot Locker family.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 621 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408
- Type: Listed as Full-time (description notes part-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline role at a busy convenience store—running the register, helping customers, and keeping the store in shape. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.
(USA) Member Specialist
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour plus possible premiums
Work entrances, checkouts, and exits while helping members with purchases, returns, and self-service tech. Strong benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, education program) even for part-time.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay, guaranteed $20/hour with incentives
Help customers with phones, plans, and tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), medical/vision/dental, paid time off, and big phone/internet discounts.
Sales Floor Supervisor – Four Seasons Town Ct
- Employer: JCPenney
- Location: Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00–$23.75/hour
Lead sales floor associates, handle scheduling, visual standards, and online order pickup. Includes benefits, paid vacation/holidays (if eligible), and store discount—good step up if you have retail leadership experience.
Customer Service Manager
- Employer: Insect Shield, LLC
- Location: On-site, Greensboro, NC 27406
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
Hands-on leadership role owning ecommerce and B2B customer service for a niche outdoor/apparel brand. Monday–Friday 7:30am–4:30pm, with health, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount; requires 2+ years leading a customer service team.
Team Member
- Employer: Velocity 360 Fun Zone
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $9.00/hour
Mix of customer service and facility upkeep—guiding guests, running POS, and keeping play areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like active work and a family entertainment setting.
Guest Service Representative
- Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott (LBA Hospitality)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest questions. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, DailyPay option, and hotel discounts.
FT Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $12.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:45am–11:00am
Welcome members, answer questions, sell memberships, and keep the club clean. Includes PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health benefits, free Black Card membership, and regular hourly increases.
Retail Service Representative I
- Employer: Renewal by Andersen
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.05–$26.15/hour
Office-based customer service role handling complex orders, updating systems, and resolving issues for window/door customers. Comes with 401(k) with match, profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: Aldi N.C. L.L.C.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.50/hour starting, up to $20.50 by Year 5
Split between cashiering and stocking, with early-morning shifts for stockers. Solid pay for part-time plus a fast-paced, hands-on retail environment.
Registered Client Service Associate (Greensboro, NC)
- Employer: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support financial advisors with client service, scheduling, reports, and event support in a brokerage setting. Requires Series 7 and 63/65 (or 66) and 3–5 years’ experience in a similar role.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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