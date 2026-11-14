Greensboro’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level retail to seasoned customer service leadership. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and some strong pay/benefits in the mix.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the go-to gear expert for athletes, drive sales, and help train new teammates. Great fit if you love sports, have 1–3 years of retail or customer-facing experience, and want a busy, people-focused role.

Employer: Foot Locker

Foot Locker Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time (candidate pool for future openings)

(candidate pool for future openings) Salary: $13.50/hour, weekly pay

Help families and sneaker fans find the right styles while keeping the store looking sharp. Includes 30–50% employee discount and growth opportunities within the DICK’S/Foot Locker family.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 621 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

Type: Listed as Full-time (description notes part-time)

Listed as (description notes part-time) Salary: Not listed

Frontline role at a busy convenience store—running the register, helping customers, and keeping the store in shape. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour plus possible premiums

Work entrances, checkouts, and exits while helping members with purchases, returns, and self-service tech. Strong benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, education program) even for part-time.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay, guaranteed $20/hour with incentives

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), medical/vision/dental, paid time off, and big phone/internet discounts.

Employer: JCPenney

JCPenney Location: Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$23.75/hour

Lead sales floor associates, handle scheduling, visual standards, and online order pickup. Includes benefits, paid vacation/holidays (if eligible), and store discount—good step up if you have retail leadership experience.

Employer: Insect Shield, LLC

Location: On-site, Greensboro, NC 27406

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Hands-on leadership role owning ecommerce and B2B customer service for a niche outdoor/apparel brand. Monday–Friday 7:30am–4:30pm, with health, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount; requires 2+ years leading a customer service team.

Employer: Velocity 360 Fun Zone

Velocity 360 Fun Zone Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $9.00/hour

Mix of customer service and facility upkeep—guiding guests, running POS, and keeping play areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like active work and a family entertainment setting.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott (LBA Hospitality)

Residence Inn by Marriott (LBA Hospitality) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest questions. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, DailyPay option, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $12.00/hour

Starting at Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:45am–11:00am

Welcome members, answer questions, sell memberships, and keep the club clean. Includes PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health benefits, free Black Card membership, and regular hourly increases.

Employer: Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.05–$26.15/hour

Office-based customer service role handling complex orders, updating systems, and resolving issues for window/door customers. Comes with 401(k) with match, profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Aldi N.C. L.L.C.

Aldi N.C. L.L.C. Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.50/hour starting, up to $20.50 by Year 5

Split between cashiering and stocking, with early-morning shifts for stockers. Solid pay for part-time plus a fast-paced, hands-on retail environment.

Employer: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support financial advisors with client service, scheduling, reports, and event support in a brokerage setting. Requires Series 7 and 63/65 (or 66) and 3–5 years’ experience in a similar role.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.