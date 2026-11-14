Greensboro is busy right now with hands-on work, from schools to hospitals to hotels. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vontier (Gilbarco Veeder-Root)

Vontier (Gilbarco Veeder-Root) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-skill maintenance role working on complex machines, building systems, and plant equipment at the company’s corporate HQ. Good fit if you’re strong with diagnostics, electrical and mechanical repair, and like varied, technical work.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role handling clean and soiled linens, sorting, transporting, and keeping units stocked. You’ll be on your feet, working with laundry equipment, and following strict safety and infection-control rules.

Employer: Holiday Inn Greensboro Coliseum

Holiday Inn Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping support role: vacuum rooms and halls, empty trash, restock towels and toiletries, and help with guest requests. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Guilford County Schools – Irving Park Elementary

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-month

Salary: Starting at $16.04/hour, full benefits

Lead school custodian role with steady hours and a continuing position. You’ll help keep the building clean and safe and take on lead responsibilities within the custodial team.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-go detailing job where you travel to customers, using your own detailing gear. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working independently, and enjoy making cars look brand new.

Employer: Maple Grove Health and Rehab Center (Principle Long Term Care)

Location: Greensboro, NC 27406

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Salary: Not listed

Housekeeping role in a skilled nursing facility, focused on keeping resident areas clean and safe. Offers competitive wages, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and access to earned wages before payday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are hiring and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.