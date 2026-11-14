Greensboro’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in both residential and commercial projects. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mister Sparky Electric

Mister Sparky Electric Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,400 – $93,600 per year

Perks: Healthcare stipend, 401(k), company car, free snacks and uniforms, paid time off, training & development

Residential service work for a well-known electrical brand, focused on repairs and installs in customers’ homes. Good fit if you have 3+ years residential experience, a clean driving record, and want strong pay plus a clear career path.

Employer: The Christman Company (Christman Southeast Constructors)

Location: Greensboro, NC (projects across the region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role on commercial construction sites—cleaning and prepping sites, moving materials, helping other trades, and building/taking down scaffolding. No experience required, but you’ll need reliable transportation and be willing to travel up to 60 miles a day depending on project location.

Employer: Brady Services

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Competitive pay and bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, company vehicle or allowance, tools and uniforms, training, possible relocation assistance

Lead the install of controls and low-voltage wiring for commercial HVAC systems—conduit, sensors, control panels, and more. Great for someone with 4+ years’ experience, strong wiring skills, and who’s ready to supervise others and travel to customer sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.