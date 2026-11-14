Greensboro is busy hiring for office and admin talent right now. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Greensboro Dermatology Associates, PA

Greensboro Dermatology Associates, PA Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the business office for a long-standing, physician-owned dermatology practice (in town since 1947). You’ll manage clerical staff, accounts receivable, credentialing, and office procedures. Comes with a generous benefits package including health insurance, HSA with employer contribution, retirement plan, PTO, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: Keystone Group, Inc. (Keystone Homes)

Keystone Group, Inc. (Keystone Homes) Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Support new home contracts, closings, and sales/marketing for a homebuilder. Mix of spreadsheets, scheduling closings and inspections, updating records, and helping with flyers and Realtor events. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, Excel-savvy, and like real estate or new home construction.

Employer: Terminix Triad

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time (on-site branch role)

Full-time (on-site branch role) Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to admin that keeps a busy service branch running. You’ll answer phones, schedule service, prep reports, manage calendars, and handle supplies and vehicle logistics. They highlight stability (90+ years in business), growth from within, and a family-style, locally owned environment.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Greensboro, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.52 – $39.17/hour

Front desk and client service role in a financial advisory office. You’ll greet clients, manage calls and schedules, handle mail, data entry, CRM updates, and support events and marketing. Great if you have Microsoft Office and CRM experience and want strong pay plus a full benefits/401(k)/PTO package.

Employer: Kofile

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, quiet document preservation role working with historic books, maps, and records for local governments. You’ll dis-bind volumes, apply preservation treatments, log items in the computer, and work with repetitive, detail-heavy tasks. Full-time employees get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.