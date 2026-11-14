Greensboro has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few sweet faces waiting for someone like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born around 6/3/2018)

Adult (born around 6/3/2018) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sheets Pet Adoption

Rain is a beautiful, demure brown tabby with emerald eyes and striking high cheekbones. She loves people, makes happy biscuits, and has a cute little chirp instead of a meow. She enjoys cheek rubs, full-body pets, and will swish her tail all around you. Rain also loves playing “soccer” with ball toys and will happily kick them around the house with you.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby (medium hair)

Tabby (medium hair) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greensboro, NC)

Miku is a sweet, silly little tabby who was found living on the streets and is now ready for a safe indoor home. She comes when called, loves toy mice, enjoys cuddles, can be handled, and has a funny habit of rolling around. She’s a bit nervous as she settles in, but her gentle, playful side is already showing. Her finder says she seems curious and comfortable around other cats and dogs.

👉 Meet Miku and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greensboro, NC)

Sissy was taken in from the neighborhood and has been lovingly fostered, but her current home can’t keep her due to allergies. She hasn’t been to the vet yet and does not have her shots, so her new family will need to help her get started with vet care. Her foster describes her as a very loving cat who enjoys affection and people.

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Triad Independent Cat Rescue

Handsome is a beautiful, extremely loving boy who “talks” a lot and really enjoys being touched and petted. He was abandoned and knew hunger, so he truly deserves a good, stable life now. His rescue says he is more social than playful. They are not sure about his history with dogs, but think a gentle, calm dog may be fine with proper introductions.

👉 Meet Handsome and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Lion Kitten is an adorable orange baby boy at Guilford County Animal Services. With his bright coat and kitten energy, he’s ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter. If you’re looking for a young companion to raise and bond with, this little guy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Lion Kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensboro, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.