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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Greensboro
Greensboro has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few sweet faces waiting for someone like you.
Rain
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (born around 6/3/2018)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sheets Pet Adoption
Rain is a beautiful, demure brown tabby with emerald eyes and striking high cheekbones. She loves people, makes happy biscuits, and has a cute little chirp instead of a meow. She enjoys cheek rubs, full-body pets, and will swish her tail all around you. Rain also loves playing “soccer” with ball toys and will happily kick them around the house with you.
👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miku
- Breed: Tabby (medium hair)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greensboro, NC)
Miku is a sweet, silly little tabby who was found living on the streets and is now ready for a safe indoor home. She comes when called, loves toy mice, enjoys cuddles, can be handled, and has a funny habit of rolling around. She’s a bit nervous as she settles in, but her gentle, playful side is already showing. Her finder says she seems curious and comfortable around other cats and dogs.
👉 Meet Miku and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sissy
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greensboro, NC)
Sissy was taken in from the neighborhood and has been lovingly fostered, but her current home can’t keep her due to allergies. She hasn’t been to the vet yet and does not have her shots, so her new family will need to help her get started with vet care. Her foster describes her as a very loving cat who enjoys affection and people.
👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Triad Independent Cat Rescue
Handsome is a beautiful, extremely loving boy who “talks” a lot and really enjoys being touched and petted. He was abandoned and knew hunger, so he truly deserves a good, stable life now. His rescue says he is more social than playful. They are not sure about his history with dogs, but think a gentle, calm dog may be fine with proper introductions.
👉 Meet Handsome and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lion Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Lion Kitten is an adorable orange baby boy at Guilford County Animal Services. With his bright coat and kitten energy, he’s ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter. If you’re looking for a young companion to raise and bond with, this little guy could be a great match.
👉 Meet Lion Kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greensboro, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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