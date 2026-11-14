Greensboro neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be just what you need.

Item: Young cat, about 8 months old, named Dottie

Condition: Described as beautiful, needs a new home

Location: Old Battleground / Cotswold, Greensboro, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is moving and cannot take Dottie with them. They are looking to rehome her as soon as possible, for free. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, this could be a good match. You’ll need to DM the poster on Nextdoor if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green upholstered armchair

Condition: Patterned fabric, tufted back, skirted base; suggested for garage or covered porch use

Location: Corner of Saltee Dr and Kylemore Dr, Shannon Hills, Greensboro, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This free armchair has a patterned green fabric with a tufted back and a skirted bottom. The poster says it would work well as a garage or covered porch chair, so it may be better for casual or outdoor-covered spaces. It’s already set out at the corner of Saltee and Kylemore—you can drive by and load it into your truck or trunk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two clear plastic storage bins with green lids

Condition: Not specified; described as ideal for organizing

Location: The Cardinal, Greensboro, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

These two clear storage bins are handy for organizing closets, garages, or kids’ rooms. The clear sides make it easy to see what’s inside, and the green lids help keep dust out. A nice freebie if you’re trying to tidy up your space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Greensboro tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.