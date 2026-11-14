Looking for a four-legged friend in Greensboro, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Guilford County Animal Services for a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

(fee-waived adoption) Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Azara is a young, medium-sized mixed breed pup with a beautiful brown and white coat. With her adoption fee already covered, she’s an especially great choice if you’re ready for a puppy but watching your budget.

👉 Meet Azara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Aura is a classic black Lab mix, an adult girl who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give.

👉 Meet AURA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Hound (unknown type)

Mixed Breed (Large) / Hound (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Nina is a large-breed puppy with hound in the mix, which often means a smart, active companion for walks and playtime.

👉 Meet NINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Mimosa is an adult American Bulldog mix with a soft, light-colored coat. She’s a sturdy, loving dog who’s ready for a stable home.

👉 Meet MIMOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Greensboro, NC area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Guilford County Animal Services or calling (336) 641-3400 ext.3930 to ask about these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.