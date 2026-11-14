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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensboro
Looking for a four-legged friend in Greensboro, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Guilford County Animal Services for a family to love.
Azara
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Azara is a young, medium-sized mixed breed pup with a beautiful brown and white coat. With her adoption fee already covered, she’s an especially great choice if you’re ready for a puppy but watching your budget.
👉 Meet Azara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AURA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Aura is a classic black Lab mix, an adult girl who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give.
👉 Meet AURA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NINA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Hound (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Nina is a large-breed puppy with hound in the mix, which often means a smart, active companion for walks and playtime.
👉 Meet NINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIMOSA
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Mimosa is an adult American Bulldog mix with a soft, light-colored coat. She’s a sturdy, loving dog who’s ready for a stable home.
👉 Meet MIMOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Greensboro, NC area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Guilford County Animal Services or calling (336) 641-3400 ext.3930 to ask about these pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.