Greensboro is buzzing with science and research work right now, especially around health, animals, and advanced materials. If you’re into lab life, data, or leading research programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy)

(on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy) Type: Full-time, time-limited through 02/28/2031

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Lead day-to-day operations for an NIH-funded health disparities center focused on brain health and cardiometabolic disease. This role mixes research administration, grants management, lab operations, and community engagement, and reports directly to the RCMI Director.

Good fit if you:

Have at least a bachelor’s in business/public administration or related field plus 3+ years of professional accounting experience (1+ year supervisory)

plus Bring advanced training like an MPH, MHA, MBA, MS, or PhD in a health-related area (preferred)

in a health-related area (preferred) Enjoy coordinating complex research programs and working with faculty, students, and community partners

Perks called out: State employee benefits (health, vision, dental, retirement, paid leave, 12 holidays, and more).

Apply: Electronic application required via NC A&T; open until filled.

Employer: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy)

(on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy) Type: Full-time, time-limited through 09/30/2028 (40 hrs/week, 12 months)

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Hands-on lab role in the Laboratory of Animal Immune Responses (LAIR), working on how plant products and feed supplements shape immune responses in animals and humans. You’ll run in vitro and in vivo studies (mice and swine), manage the lab, mentor students, and help write grants and papers.

Good fit if you:

Hold a Master’s in immunology or related biological/biomedical/animal science field (PhD preferred)

(PhD preferred) Are comfortable with cell culture, ELISA, western blot, PCR/qPCR, flow cytometry , and animal models

, and animal models Like designing and troubleshooting experiments and presenting at conferences

Perks called out: Same NC A&T state employee benefits package as above.

Apply: Electronic application required; open until filled.

Employer: CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $90,000–$140,000

Lead UV-curable coatings R&D at a state-of-the-art facility. You’ll own formulation development, guide multiple projects from concept to commercialization, mentor a junior chemist, and support manufacturing and customers.

Good fit if you:

Have a BS+ in Chemistry, Polymer Science, ChemE, Materials Science, or related field (MS/PhD preferred)

(MS/PhD preferred) Bring 5+ years of industrial formulation experience , ideally in UV coatings

, ideally in UV coatings Have led technical projects and enjoy cross-functional work with manufacturing, quality, and commercial teams

Benefits noted: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k).

Next step: Contact the recruiter listed in the posting if you want more details.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.