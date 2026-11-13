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🔬 Greensboro NC Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
Greensboro is buzzing with science and research work right now, especially around health, animals, and advanced materials. If you’re into lab life, data, or leading research programs, these are worth a look.
RCMI Center Manager – Health Disparities Research
- Employer: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy)
- Type: Full-time, time-limited through 02/28/2031
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
Lead day-to-day operations for an NIH-funded health disparities center focused on brain health and cardiometabolic disease. This role mixes research administration, grants management, lab operations, and community engagement, and reports directly to the RCMI Director.
Good fit if you:
- Have at least a bachelor’s in business/public administration or related field plus 3+ years of professional accounting experience (1+ year supervisory)
- Bring advanced training like an MPH, MHA, MBA, MS, or PhD in a health-related area (preferred)
- Enjoy coordinating complex research programs and working with faculty, students, and community partners
Perks called out: State employee benefits (health, vision, dental, retirement, paid leave, 12 holidays, and more).
Apply: Electronic application required via NC A&T; open until filled.
Research Associate – Animal Immune Responses Lab
- Employer: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site, may allow hybrid per university policy)
- Type: Full-time, time-limited through 09/30/2028 (40 hrs/week, 12 months)
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
Hands-on lab role in the Laboratory of Animal Immune Responses (LAIR), working on how plant products and feed supplements shape immune responses in animals and humans. You’ll run in vitro and in vivo studies (mice and swine), manage the lab, mentor students, and help write grants and papers.
Good fit if you:
- Hold a Master’s in immunology or related biological/biomedical/animal science field (PhD preferred)
- Are comfortable with cell culture, ELISA, western blot, PCR/qPCR, flow cytometry, and animal models
- Like designing and troubleshooting experiments and presenting at conferences
Perks called out: Same NC A&T state employee benefits package as above.
Apply: Electronic application required; open until filled.
Senior UV Coatings Chemist – R&D Leadership
- Employer: CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $90,000–$140,000
Lead UV-curable coatings R&D at a state-of-the-art facility. You’ll own formulation development, guide multiple projects from concept to commercialization, mentor a junior chemist, and support manufacturing and customers.
Good fit if you:
- Have a BS+ in Chemistry, Polymer Science, ChemE, Materials Science, or related field (MS/PhD preferred)
- Bring 5+ years of industrial formulation experience, ideally in UV coatings
- Have led technical projects and enjoy cross-functional work with manufacturing, quality, and commercial teams
Benefits noted: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k).
Next step: Contact the recruiter listed in the posting if you want more details.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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