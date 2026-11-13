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Train strike near South Davie Street leaves one person dead
A person was killed this morning after being hit by a Norfolk Southern train in Greensboro.
Around 8:58 a.m. on November 12, 2026, Greensboro Police received a call about a train striking someone who was trespassing on the tracks near South Davie Street. Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS also responded, and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person’s name has not been released yet, as officials are notifying family members. The Norfolk Southern Police Department is also investigating the incident.
No further details are available right now.
More Info: GPD Investigation | City News | Greensboro, NC
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