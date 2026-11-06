undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Greensboro Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From MA to RN Leader
Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and community care. If you’re ready for a fresh role in patient care or leadership, these openings are worth a look.
Nursing Technician
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role where you support RNs with daily patient care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures. Great fit if you have a NC Nurse Aide Certification and BLS/CPR and want hospital experience with no prior work experience required.
Medical Assistant - Greensboro NC (GSB)
- Employer: QualDerm Partners
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Dermatology MA role in a busy skin and aesthetics practice. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle basic lab work, and help with scheduling and records. Comes with competitive pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.
(LinkedIn and Indeed postings describe the same QualDerm MA job; this is the single, deduped listing.)
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital imaging role performing X-rays and other diagnostic studies under physician direction. You’ll position patients, operate imaging equipment, and minimize radiation exposure. Requires ARRT (R) and BLS/CPR plus graduation from a radiology/imaging program.
Physical Therapist – Travel Assignment
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC 27401
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Estimated Gross Weekly Wage: $2,443–$2,522
Day-shift 5x8 travel PT role at a leading facility, ideal if you want strong weekly pay and new clinical experience. Includes health benefits, weekly pay, recruiter support, and referral bonuses for travelers.
Comprehensive Clinical Assessor
- Employer: Youth Villages
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,000
Community and office-based role doing in-depth mental health assessments for youth and families. Requires a master’s in a social services field and a full NC clinical license (LCMHC, LCSW, or LMFT). Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, parental leave, mileage reimbursement, and tuition/licensure support.
RN Nurse Manager – Monday–Friday, Day Shift
- Employer: Well•Spring, A Life Plan Community
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM)
- On-call: Nursing management rotation required
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role overseeing daily nursing operations in a senior living healthcare setting. Perfect for an experienced RN with strong leadership skills who wants steady weekday hours, close resident relationships, and a mission-driven environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.