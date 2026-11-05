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Greensboro

Mug on a Mission sale supports food donations

3 days ago
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The 3rd Annual Mug on a Mission will be held at the CVA Gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St, 2nd floor on Friday, November 6, 6–9 p.m. Shoppers can buy handmade ceramic mugs by local potters, instructors, and students for $35, or $30 with a non-perishable food donation for A Simple Gesture, with all proceeds supporting CVA pottery programming; parking is available at the Church Street Parking Deck or on the street. More information: https://asimplegesture.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by A Simple Gesture GSO/HP/Guilford County

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