🛒 Greensboro Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greensboro’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from wholesale floors to airport gates. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 3BB WHOLESALE

3BB WHOLESALE Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (6 days/week, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM , Sundays off)

(6 days/week, , Sundays off) Pay: $14–$18 per hour

Work with long-term business customers only (no general public), helping them in person, by order lists, and on video calls. Good fit if you’re friendly, reliable, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want steady hours in a fast-paced wholesale setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: Greensboro, NC (field leadership across multiple stores)

(field leadership across multiple stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)

Not listed (includes based on performance) District Manager in Training role where you oversee multiple stores, coach store managers, drive sales, and manage payroll and inventory. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance, plus travel up to about 50% of the time.

Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation

Location: Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)

Type: Full-time (airport environment, nights/weekends/holidays as needed)

Full-time (airport environment, as needed) Pay: Rate listed on posting; final pay depends on experience (no exact number given)

Rate listed on posting; final pay depends on experience (no exact number given) Lead a team of airport customer service agents, handling check-in, boarding, and escalated passenger issues while keeping things safe and on time. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and growth paths across more than 200 locations; requires prior airport customer service and leadership experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.