🔧 Greensboro building & grounds jobs with multiple shifts open

Greensboro has steady demand right now for folks who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring around town.

Employer: IICRC (ServiceMaster Clean franchise)

IICRC (ServiceMaster Clean franchise) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Hours: 11:45 p.m. – 8:45 a.m. (3rd shift)

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Overnight cleaning role at the FedEx PTI facility, focused on sweeping, mopping, trash removal, and general housekeeping. Comes with paid training, a set weekday schedule, and chances to move up if you like the work and show up consistently.

Employer: Webb Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical

Webb Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Location: Greensboro, NC (Triad area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35 per hour + bonuses (technicians can earn over $100K+)

Field role working on residential HVAC systems across the Triad, from troubleshooting to maintenance and repairs. This one stands out for high earning potential, a company vehicle, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Over The Top Cleaning Crew, LLC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Mix of full-time, part-time, and on-call

Mix of Shifts: First Shift: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. (full-time) Second Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (full-time) Weekend Shift: Sat–Sun, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. (part-time) On-Call: First & Second Shift coverage

Starting Pay: $13.00 per hour

Multiple cleaner spots with different schedules, so you can pick what fits your life best. Good fit if you’re dependable, like working on your own, and want a clear path to pay bumps after 30 days based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.