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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensboro
Greensboro has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at Guilford County Animal Services and are ready for a fresh start.
BRIZZLE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
BRIZZLE is a black-and-white baby mixed-breed pup, the perfect age to start training and bonding with a new family. As a medium mix, he should grow into a nice, manageable size for many homes.
👉 Meet BRIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RIZZLE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
RIZZLE is another adorable black-and-white baby mixed-breed boy. He’s young, eager to learn, and a great candidate for a family ready to guide a puppy through all the fun stages of growing up.
👉 Meet RIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SIZZLE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
SIZZLE is a small mixed-breed baby boy with a striking brindle and white coat. If you’re looking for a younger pup who may stay on the smaller side, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet SIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yams
- Name: Yams
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930
Yams is a young black mixed-breed girl, past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youth and energy. As a medium mix, she’s a nice size for many different types of homes.
👉 Meet Yams and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greensboro, NC, consider visiting Guilford County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (336) 641-3400 ext.3930 can help you confirm availability and ask any questions before you go.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.