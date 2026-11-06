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Greensboro

🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensboro

8 days ago

Greensboro has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at Guilford County Animal Services and are ready for a fresh start.

BRIZZLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WLlX_1GoS9h3z00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (male)
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
  • Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

BRIZZLE is a black-and-white baby mixed-breed pup, the perfect age to start training and bonding with a new family. As a medium mix, he should grow into a nice, manageable size for many homes.

👉 Meet BRIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

RIZZLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YO591_1GoS9h3z00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (male)
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
  • Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

RIZZLE is another adorable black-and-white baby mixed-breed boy. He’s young, eager to learn, and a great candidate for a family ready to guide a puppy through all the fun stages of growing up.

👉 Meet RIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SIZZLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjalk_1GoS9h3z00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Baby (male)
  • Color: Brindle/White
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
  • Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

SIZZLE is a small mixed-breed baby boy with a striking brindle and white coat. If you’re looking for a younger pup who may stay on the smaller side, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet SIZZLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv5Ne_1GoS9h3z00
  • Name: Yams
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young (female)
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Guilford County Animal Services
  • Phone: (336) 641-3400 ext.3930

Yams is a young black mixed-breed girl, past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youth and energy. As a medium mix, she’s a nice size for many different types of homes.

👉 Meet Yams and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensboro, NC, consider visiting Guilford County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (336) 641-3400 ext.3930 can help you confirm availability and ask any questions before you go.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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