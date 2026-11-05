🚧 Greensboro Construction Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Greensboro’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Greensboro, NC.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, repair, and maintain coffee and vending machines at customer sites, handling basic electrical, mechanical, and some plumbing work. Good fit if you like being on the road, solving equipment problems, and working directly with customers.

Employer: The Christman Company / Christman Southeast Constructors

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day field operations on commercial projects: scheduling work, enforcing safety, supervising crews, and helping run meetings with owners and subs. Ideal for someone with 5+ years construction experience who’s ready to step into a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: Bonus potential, PTO, 401(k), training & development, advancement

Entry-level drywall and painting role where you’ll learn the trade while helping with repairs, loading materials, and keeping sites clean. Great for someone with some home-services experience who wants steady work and a clear path to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related openings on the same page. Don’t wait too long; trades roles in Greensboro tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.