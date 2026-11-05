🚌 Greensboro, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greensboro’s on the move right now—solid options for drivers, techs, and mechanics who like staying busy and working with their hands.

Below are several transportation roles hiring now in Greensboro, NC.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This Class A role hauls hazardous and non-hazardous waste using tractor trailers, tankers, roll-offs, and more. Monday–Friday with 3–4 overnights a week and most weekends/holidays off, plus a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, ESPP).

Employer: Party Reflections Operations

Party Reflections Operations Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Drive a company box truck and help set up event rental gear at venues around the area. This is active, mostly outdoor work with a driver training program and benefits, perfect if you like variety and working with people.

Employer: Party Reflections Operations

Party Reflections Operations Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

No CDL needed—drive a 26' box truck, load/unload, and install event equipment while working with a small crew. Great fit if you want physical work, flexible hours (including evenings/weekends), and like being part of big events.

Employer: Gibson Technical Services, Inc. (GTS)

Gibson Technical Services, Inc. (GTS) Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $22.00/hour, production-based

Install and bury fiber and telecom cables in residential and commercial areas, using trenchers, bucket trucks, and power tools. GTS provides all equipment, plus health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and personal days.

Employer: RATP Dev

RATP Dev Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25.49/hour

Keep transit buses and vehicles safe by doing inspections, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Requires or leads to a CDL B with Passenger endorsement, offers steady work in a 24/7 operation, and uses modern diagnostic tools.

Employer: HMD Trucking

HMD Trucking Location: Greensboro, NC (OTR)

Greensboro, NC (OTR) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Solo Dry Van OTR: $0.65 CPM base + $0.10 CPM bonus + $2,500 sign-on bonus (other lanes and bonuses listed in posting)

Run newer 2024–2027 trucks on OTR dry van, regional, flatbed, or team routes. HMD offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid orientation, pet/passenger policy, and a shop on-site to keep you rolling.

Employer: KWC Home Services LLC

KWC Home Services LLC Location: Greensboro, NC (routes to Mount Airy, NC & Galax, VA)

Greensboro, NC (routes to Mount Airy, NC & Galax, VA) Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Full-time, Salary: $900–$1,050/week gross (about $1,003/week after fees, before expenses)

Use your own cargo or Sprinter van to run steady Monday–Friday medical supply routes. You cover fuel and maintenance, but get consistent pay and daytime work with no weekends.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Greensboro roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.