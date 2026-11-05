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🚚 Greensboro Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greensboro’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for both full-time days and part-time nights. If you like active work and don’t mind some lifting, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Order Selector 1
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Greensboro, NC (407 Westcliff Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am until work is done
- Pay: $17.50/hr + performance incentives
Hands-on warehouse role picking orders with pallet jacks and forklifts in a food distribution center. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities in a busy, essential industry.
SHIPPER / RECEIVER I
- Employer: TE Connectivity
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $33,600 – $50,400/year (base, depending on experience/location)
Mix of receiving, picking, packing, and shipping in a high-volume distribution center using SAP and powered equipment. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and want a logistics career with full benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off at a global tech company.
Warehouse Associate (Part-Time, Nights)
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~9:00pm–1:00am (or until done)
- Pay: $20.60/hr (includes shift differential)
- Benefits: PTO per law
- Application window: Anticipated close 11/29/2026
Great if you want night hours and extra income with no prior warehouse experience needed—training starts day one. You’ll pick, pack, and ship orders, learn multiple areas, and can get certified on equipment like forklifts and order pickers.
If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, apply soon—warehouse roles in Greensboro tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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