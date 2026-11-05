🚚 Greensboro Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greensboro’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for both full-time days and part-time nights. If you like active work and don’t mind some lifting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Greensboro, NC (407 Westcliff Rd)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am until work is done

Pay: $17.50/hr + performance incentives

Hands-on warehouse role picking orders with pallet jacks and forklifts in a food distribution center. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities in a busy, essential industry.

Employer: TE Connectivity

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $33,600 – $50,400/year (base, depending on experience/location)

Mix of receiving, picking, packing, and shipping in a high-volume distribution center using SAP and powered equipment. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and want a logistics career with full benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off at a global tech company.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~9:00pm–1:00am (or until done)

Pay: $20.60/hr (includes shift differential)

Benefits: PTO per law

Application window: Anticipated close 11/29/2026

Great if you want night hours and extra income with no prior warehouse experience needed—training starts day one. You’ll pick, pack, and ship orders, learn multiple areas, and can get certified on equipment like forklifts and order pickers.

If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, apply soon—warehouse roles in Greensboro tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.