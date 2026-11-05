🚔 Greensboro public safety jobs with multiple part-time openings

Greensboro has a steady flow of security roles right now, especially in healthcare and commercial sites. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind nights or weekends, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greensboro, NC (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time , overnights ( Fri–Sat, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM )

, overnights ( ) Patrol hospital buildings and parking areas, respond calmly to incidents, and write clear reports. Good fit if you have 2+ years security experience, are 21+, and want steady night shifts with access to extra shifts and paid training.

Employer: Admiral Security Services

Location: Greensboro & Winston-Salem, NC

Pay/Benefits: Great pay, health & life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time / auxiliary , flexible shifts

, flexible shifts Fill in at different client sites, handle access control, patrols, and incident reporting. This is a good entry into full-time work with Admiral if you’re 21+, have strong customer service skills, and can work any shift, any day.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greensboro, NC (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time , afternoons/evenings ( Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM )

, afternoons/evenings ( ) Greet and screen visitors at a healthcare facility, verify credentials, and monitor entry points. Great if you’re 18+, comfortable with a computer or tablet, and want a people-focused role with clear, set weekend hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different hours or sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.