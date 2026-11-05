💻 Greensboro IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from $20/hr to $150K+

Greensboro’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from quick side gigs to senior engineering careers. Here are several IT roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build scalable Node.js microservices and REST APIs for mission-critical healthcare apps. Good fit if you’re strong in backend Node, CI/CD, and care about secure, high-performance services.

Employer: Fellowship Farm

Fellowship Farm Location: Hybrid, Greensboro, NC 27406

Type: Temporary / part-time hours

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Short, flexible WordPress project helping edit a new site, add photos, and tweak pages. Great quick gig if you know WordPress and want a small, ongoing side job a few hours a month.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Greensboro Administration, Greensboro, NC (worker location flexible within authorized states)

(worker location within authorized states) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM)

Pay Range: $121,000 – $156,530 per year

Senior role blending network engineering, automation, and platform development for large-scale enterprise connectivity. You’ll drive network automation, build internal platforms and APIs, and work with DevOps and AI-enabled operations across multiple teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $55,000 – $151,470 per year (range varies by location)

DevSecOps-focused role on the Infra team, creating automated workflows and improving productivity for business and tech processes. Ideal if you have ~3 years’ experience with CI/CD (Jenkins), GitHub/GitLab, cloud and containers, Linux admin, and automation.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-month permanent staff

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Join UNCG’s ITS division to manage software licenses and IT assets across campus. You’ll track and optimize software usage, support compliance, and work with IT, finance, procurement, and legal—great if you have IT/business background and tools like ServiceNow or ITAM.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Greensboro employers are hiring across many skill levels right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.