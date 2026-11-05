🏥 Greensboro NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Roles

Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to six-figure physician roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,990 per week

Step into an IR tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Great if you want steady hours, day shift, and a reputable national travel agency behind you.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,050 per week

Travel OT contract with a 13‑week assignment and daytime schedule. Good fit if you want therapy experience in a new setting with strong agency support and guaranteed stipends on facility call‑offs.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: 1007 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405

Type: Full-time, ~40–45 hrs/week, in‑clinic

Pay: $17.00 – $28.46/hour + potential CVS bonus

Work 1:1 with a primary care provider in the exam room, handling documentation, coding, and EMR work. Designed for pre‑med or future healthcare leaders who want deep clinical exposure for 1–2 years.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC)

Location: 3352 W Friendly Ave Suite 126, Greensboro, NC 27410

Type: Full-time (other schedules available)

Pay: $42.00 – $57.00/hour with uncapped commission + tips

Busy spa with high client volume, same‑day tips, and strong benefits including health insurance with a large employer contribution and 401(k) match. Great if you want a full book, steady income, and growth in a large franchise group.

Employer: Cornerstone Clinical Partners

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time, ~1 day/week

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000/year

Oversee primary medical care for residents in skilled nursing facilities with a dedicated NP/PA supporting you. Ideal for a board‑certified physician seeking meaningful LTC work and strong work‑life balance.

Employer: Evolve Therapy Services, LLC

Primary Facility Location: Durham, NC (listed under Greensboro market)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus

Provide PTA services in an in‑house skilled nursing facility with flexible scheduling options. Good for licensed PTAs who want competitive pay, benefits, and room to grow within a therapy‑focused organization.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Support multiple clinics with both clinical and front‑office tasks as a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant. Nice role if you like variety, team‑based care, and building broad ambulatory experience.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead inpatient and outpatient oncology care, supervise trainees, and participate in research and quality programs. Best for board‑eligible/board‑certified oncologists who want academic‑style practice in a community setting.

Employer: Brassfield Dermatology (QualDerm Partners)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, four‑day workweek

Compensation: $450,000 base salary + production bonus, sign‑on available

Step into an established outpatient panel with no hospital call and strong MA/admin support. Great if you want clinical autonomy, a 4‑day schedule, and the option to add cosmetics.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for private practice)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Enjoy a four‑day workweek with 32 patient contact hours, 20–25 patients/day, and light call. Open to new grads and experienced physicians, with CompHealth helping negotiate salary and handle logistics.

Employer: Arthritis Knee Pain Centers

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Evaluate and treat patients with chronic knee osteoarthritis using non‑surgical, non‑opioid therapies in a private practice setting. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, and a structured, patient‑focused model.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Perform diagnostic X‑ray imaging, position patients, and minimize radiation exposure while documenting each procedure. Requires ARRT (R) and BLS; good fit if you want stable hospital‑based imaging work.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 5x8s

Pay: $2,962 – $3,161 per week

IR travel contract at a large Level II trauma hospital using Epic, with Aya’s day‑one benefits, housing options, and 401(k) match. Ideal for experienced IR techs wanting top‑tier travel support.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level patient care role supporting RNs with daily living tasks, vitals, EKGs, and mobility. Requires NC Nurse Aide certification and BLS—great starting point if you’re building a nursing career.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Provide high‑acuity care to critically ill children in the PICU, using full nursing process and collaborating with a multidisciplinary team. Requires at least 1 year of RN experience and offers an $8,000 sign‑on bonus.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Certified/Registered MA role combining rooming, vitals, vaccines, and basic admin work. No prior MA experience required—solid entry into clinic life if you already hold a recognized MA certification.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC (floats to multiple urgent cares)

Type: PRN (minimum 12 hours per 6 weeks)

Handle front‑desk registration, insurance verification, payments, and referrals in urgent care. Good for someone with EPIC experience who wants flexible, part‑time hours and strong patient interaction.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Work behind the scenes on insurance verification, authorizations, and payment posting, helping patients understand their EOBs. Best for someone with 3+ years experience in patient accounts or similar billing roles.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,850 per week

Day‑shift IR tech contract with a national travel agency offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Nice option if you want strong benefits and a classic 13‑week travel setup.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10‑hour days (7A–5P)

Pay: Around $2,698 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)

Cath Lab tech contract with day‑one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of insurance options. Requires at least 1 year of experience and is ideal if you like high‑acuity procedural work with strong traveler perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar roles open across the Triad.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.