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🏥 Greensboro NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Roles
Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to six-figure physician roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,990/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $2,990 per week
Step into an IR tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Great if you want steady hours, day shift, and a reputable national travel agency behind you.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,050/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $2,050 per week
Travel OT contract with a 13‑week assignment and daytime schedule. Good fit if you want therapy experience in a new setting with strong agency support and guaranteed stipends on facility call‑offs.
Medical Scribe (Clinical Informatics Specialist)
Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
Location: 1007 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405
Type: Full-time, ~40–45 hrs/week, in‑clinic
Pay: $17.00 – $28.46/hour + potential CVS bonus
Work 1:1 with a primary care provider in the exam room, handling documentation, coding, and EMR work. Designed for pre‑med or future healthcare leaders who want deep clinical exposure for 1–2 years.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Greensboro
Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC)
Location: 3352 W Friendly Ave Suite 126, Greensboro, NC 27410
Type: Full-time (other schedules available)
Pay: $42.00 – $57.00/hour with uncapped commission + tips
Busy spa with high client volume, same‑day tips, and strong benefits including health insurance with a large employer contribution and 401(k) match. Great if you want a full book, steady income, and growth in a large franchise group.
Attending Physician – Skilled Nursing (1 Day/Week)
Employer: Cornerstone Clinical Partners
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Part-time, ~1 day/week
Salary: $50,000 – $60,000/year
Oversee primary medical care for residents in skilled nursing facilities with a dedicated NP/PA supporting you. Ideal for a board‑certified physician seeking meaningful LTC work and strong work‑life balance.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Flexible Scheduling (Durham)
Employer: Evolve Therapy Services, LLC
Primary Facility Location: Durham, NC (listed under Greensboro market)
Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN
Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus
Provide PTA services in an in‑house skilled nursing facility with flexible scheduling options. Good for licensed PTAs who want competitive pay, benefits, and room to grow within a therapy‑focused organization.
CMA Clinic Triage and Float
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time, outpatient
Support multiple clinics with both clinical and front‑office tasks as a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant. Nice role if you like variety, team‑based care, and building broad ambulatory experience.
Medical Oncologist
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time
Lead inpatient and outpatient oncology care, supervise trainees, and participate in research and quality programs. Best for board‑eligible/board‑certified oncologists who want academic‑style practice in a community setting.
General Dermatologist – $450K Base + Bonus
Employer: Brassfield Dermatology (QualDerm Partners)
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time, four‑day workweek
Compensation: $450,000 base salary + production bonus, sign‑on available
Step into an established outpatient panel with no hospital call and strong MA/admin support. Great if you want clinical autonomy, a 4‑day schedule, and the option to add cosmetics.
Family Practice Physician
Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for private practice)
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time, outpatient
Enjoy a four‑day workweek with 32 patient contact hours, 20–25 patients/day, and light call. Open to new grads and experienced physicians, with CompHealth helping negotiate salary and handle logistics.
Physician Assistant – Arthritis & Joint Pain
Employer: Arthritis Knee Pain Centers
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
Evaluate and treat patients with chronic knee osteoarthritis using non‑surgical, non‑opioid therapies in a private practice setting. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, and a structured, patient‑focused model.
Radiologic Technologist
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time
Perform diagnostic X‑ray imaging, position patients, and minimize radiation exposure while documenting each procedure. Requires ARRT (R) and BLS; good fit if you want stable hospital‑based imaging work.
Travel Interventional Radiology – $2,962–$3,161/week
Employer: Aya Healthcare
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 5x8s
Pay: $2,962 – $3,161 per week
IR travel contract at a large Level II trauma hospital using Epic, with Aya’s day‑one benefits, housing options, and 401(k) match. Ideal for experienced IR techs wanting top‑tier travel support.
Nursing Technician
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time
Entry‑level patient care role supporting RNs with daily living tasks, vitals, EKGs, and mobility. Requires NC Nurse Aide certification and BLS—great starting point if you’re building a nursing career.
Pediatric ICU Registered Nurse – $8,000 Sign-On
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time
Provide high‑acuity care to critically ill children in the PICU, using full nursing process and collaborating with a multidisciplinary team. Requires at least 1 year of RN experience and offers an $8,000 sign‑on bonus.
Medical Assistant Certified
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time, outpatient
Certified/Registered MA role combining rooming, vitals, vaccines, and basic admin work. No prior MA experience required—solid entry into clinic life if you already hold a recognized MA certification.
Patient Access Advocate – Urgent Care, PRN
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC (floats to multiple urgent cares)
Type: PRN (minimum 12 hours per 6 weeks)
Handle front‑desk registration, insurance verification, payments, and referrals in urgent care. Good for someone with EPIC experience who wants flexible, part‑time hours and strong patient interaction.
Patient Account Representative
Employer: Cone Health
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Full-time
Work behind the scenes on insurance verification, authorizations, and payment posting, helping patients understand their EOBs. Best for someone with 3+ years experience in patient accounts or similar billing roles.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,850/week
Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $2,850 per week
Day‑shift IR tech contract with a national travel agency offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Nice option if you want strong benefits and a classic 13‑week travel setup.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,698/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Greensboro, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10‑hour days (7A–5P)
Pay: Around $2,698 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)
Cath Lab tech contract with day‑one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of insurance options. Requires at least 1 year of experience and is ideal if you like high‑acuity procedural work with strong traveler perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar roles open across the Triad.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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