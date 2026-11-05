🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Greensboro

Greensboro’s food scene is busy and hiring across fast-casual, pizza, school nutrition, and local spots. If you like working with people and food, there are several solid paths here—from first jobs to management.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front of house, keep food quality and safety on point, and support/train crew members. Good fit if you have restaurant experience and want leadership, tuition help, benefits, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time (company notes full & part-time options)

(company notes full & part-time options) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making fresh food, working stations like grill, prep, and cashier, and taking care of guests. Great entry point if you’re 16+, want free meals, tuition assistance, and room to grow into management.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy Domino’s store—oversee the team, operations, and customer experience. Best for someone with solid restaurant background who wants a career step into full store leadership with growth across a big brand.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the GM with staffing, shift management, and daily operations. Ideal if you naturally take charge and want to build management skills while staying close to the action.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager role at a different location—help lead the team, juggle tasks, and keep the store running smoothly. Good option if this side of town is closer for you.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook Applebee’s menu items and support the kitchen team. They highlight growth and leadership development, shift meals/discounts, medical insurance (with eligibility rules), and PTO for those who qualify.

Employer: KFC / KBP Foods

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Not stated (described as management role; typically full-time)

Not stated (described as management role; typically full-time) Salary: Not listed; quarterly performance bonus eligible

Help lead the restaurant, coach the team, and manage operations, costs, and guest experience. Comes with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition), and free shift meals.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, Classified

Starting Pay: $16.34/hour, full benefits

School Nutrition Services role supporting meal service in schools. Good pick if you want steady hours, school-year schedule, and full benefits with the county.

Employer: Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats

Location: 6027 J W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC

Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: Not listed

Prep and cook Mediterranean dishes, stock and clean your station, and work closely with a small kitchen team. Great if you like a local restaurant vibe and have some back-of-house experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.