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👔 Greensboro Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Greensboro has some solid leadership roles open right now, from senior living to corporate site management. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.
Executive Director – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Brookdale Lawndale Park
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience; eligible for annual bonus and equity grants)
Lead day-to-day operations for an assisted living and memory care community, overseeing staff, budgets, resident satisfaction, and regulatory compliance. This role is a fit if you enjoy building strong teams, driving results, and making a direct impact on seniors and their families.
Perks & highlights:
- Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity (2024 & 2025)
- Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more (benefits vary by status)
- Eligible for equity grants, annual bonus, and sales referral bonuses
- Open to veterans, transitioning military, and spouses; support for eligible associates pursuing U.S. citizenship
- Requires Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 3+ years of operational leadership; administrator license where required
Workplace Services Manager (Site Manager)
- Employer: Ricoh USA, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00–$26.00/hour
Run the daily operations of a small to medium office site, leading a small team and managing services like copy/print, mail, courier, and hospitality. Good match if you like hands-on leadership, problem solving, and working directly with business clients.
Perks & highlights:
- Manage staffing, performance, and customer satisfaction for a visible on-site team
- Heavy focus on customer service, process improvement, and meeting SLAs
- Benefits: medical, dental, life & disability options, 401(k), HSA/FSA, tuition assistance, paid vacation and holidays
- Requires HS diploma/GED, 3–5 years related and customer-facing experience; 2+ years management preferred
- Office-based role with some physical activity (standing, walking, lifting up to 50 lbs)
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open up in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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