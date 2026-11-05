👔 Greensboro Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Greensboro has some solid leadership roles open right now, from senior living to corporate site management. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brookdale Lawndale Park

Brookdale Lawndale Park Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience; eligible for annual bonus and equity grants)

Lead day-to-day operations for an assisted living and memory care community, overseeing staff, budgets, resident satisfaction, and regulatory compliance. This role is a fit if you enjoy building strong teams, driving results, and making a direct impact on seniors and their families.

Perks & highlights:

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity (2024 & 2025)

as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity (2024 & 2025) Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement , and more (benefits vary by status)

, and more (benefits vary by status) Eligible for equity grants , annual bonus, and sales referral bonuses

, annual bonus, and sales referral bonuses Open to veterans, transitioning military, and spouses ; support for eligible associates pursuing U.S. citizenship

; support for eligible associates pursuing U.S. citizenship Requires Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 3+ years of operational leadership; administrator license where required

Employer: Ricoh USA, Inc.

Ricoh USA, Inc. Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$26.00/hour

Run the daily operations of a small to medium office site, leading a small team and managing services like copy/print, mail, courier, and hospitality. Good match if you like hands-on leadership, problem solving, and working directly with business clients.

Perks & highlights:

Manage staffing, performance, and customer satisfaction for a visible on-site team

Heavy focus on customer service, process improvement, and meeting SLAs

Benefits: medical, dental, life & disability options, 401(k), HSA/FSA, tuition assistance, paid vacation and holidays

medical, dental, life & disability options, Requires HS diploma/GED , 3–5 years related and customer-facing experience; 2+ years management preferred

, related and customer-facing experience; preferred Office-based role with some physical activity (standing, walking, lifting up to 50 lbs)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.