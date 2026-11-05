🎓 Greensboro NC Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from Classroom to Dean

Greensboro’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to big universities. If you like helping students learn and grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a preschool classroom, creates fun lessons, and mentors other teachers. Perks include 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, flexible schedules, and support for training and credentials.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, Licensed

Starting Salary: $5,525/month (per NC DPI licensed salary schedule)

Teach middle school language arts with full district benefits and a continuing or temporary contract. Good fit if you’re licensed and want a stable classroom role in the public school system.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, Licensed

Starting Salary: $5,525/month (per NC DPI licensed salary schedule)

Teach automotive technology in a Career & Technical Education setting with full benefits. Great for licensed teachers with an automotive background who want to help students build real-world job skills.

Employer: National Heritage Academies

Location: Browns Summit (Greensboro area), NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive, above market)

Support K–8 students with small-group and 1:1 instruction, especially in reading, writing, and math. This Title I paraprofessional role offers strong leadership support, mapped-out curriculum, and chances to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG)

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead UNCG’s University Libraries during a $98 million Main Library renovation and oversee 60+ faculty and staff. Requires an ALA-accredited MLS/MLIS (or equivalent) and at least 10 years of leadership experience; applications received by January 10, 2027 get priority.

Employer: North Carolina A&T State University

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-month, Non-tenure-track

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Oversee the pre-clinical phase of the new Physician Assistant Program, including didactic curriculum design, teaching, assessment, and student mentoring. Requires graduation from an accredited PA program, a master’s degree (doctorate preferred), NCCPA certification, and eligibility for NC PA licensure; position is open until filled with a target start of August 2027 and may allow a remote/hybrid arrangement within NC guidelines.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—schools often have related openings, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.