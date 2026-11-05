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Greensboro
🎓 Greensboro NC Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from Classroom to Dean
3 days ago
Greensboro’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to big universities. If you like helping students learn and grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.
Lead Teacher, LaPetite Academy of Greensboro
- Employer: La Petite Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a preschool classroom, creates fun lessons, and mentors other teachers. Perks include 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, flexible schedules, and support for training and credentials.
TCHR-8 GR LA (8th Grade Language Arts Teacher)
- Employer: Guilford County Schools
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, 10-month, Licensed
- Starting Salary: $5,525/month (per NC DPI licensed salary schedule)
Teach middle school language arts with full district benefits and a continuing or temporary contract. Good fit if you’re licensed and want a stable classroom role in the public school system.
TCHR-CTE AUTOMOTIVE (CTE Automotive Teacher)
- Employer: Guilford County Schools
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, 10-month, Licensed
- Starting Salary: $5,525/month (per NC DPI licensed salary schedule)
Teach automotive technology in a Career & Technical Education setting with full benefits. Great for licensed teachers with an automotive background who want to help students build real-world job skills.
Instructional Paraprofessional – Summit Creek Academy
- Employer: National Heritage Academies
- Location: Browns Summit (Greensboro area), NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive, above market)
Support K–8 students with small-group and 1:1 instruction, especially in reading, writing, and math. This Title I paraprofessional role offers strong leadership support, mapped-out curriculum, and chances to grow into bigger roles.
Dean of University Libraries
- Employer: University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead UNCG’s University Libraries during a $98 million Main Library renovation and oversee 60+ faculty and staff. Requires an ALA-accredited MLS/MLIS (or equivalent) and at least 10 years of leadership experience; applications received by January 10, 2027 get priority.
Clinical Associate Professor or Professor & Director of Pre-Clinical Education – Physician Studies
- Employer: North Carolina A&T State University
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, 12-month, Non-tenure-track
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
Oversee the pre-clinical phase of the new Physician Assistant Program, including didactic curriculum design, teaching, assessment, and student mentoring. Requires graduation from an accredited PA program, a master’s degree (doctorate preferred), NCCPA certification, and eligibility for NC PA licensure; position is open until filled with a target start of August 2027 and may allow a remote/hybrid arrangement within NC guidelines.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—schools often have related openings, too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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