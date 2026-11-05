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Greensboro
🛒 Greensboro Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Greensboro’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring for the holidays and beyond. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles, from entry-level cashier to store manager.
Seasonal Holiday Sales Associate - Four Seasons Town Centre
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Greensboro, NC (Four Seasons Town Centre)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Help families capture Santa photos, greet kids, run the POS, and keep the set festive. Great if you like a fun, fast holiday vibe and want flexible hours plus same-day pay options and cute Santa perks for friends and family.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hour
Lead the store when managers are away, support the front end, handle customer issues, and help with merchandising. Good fit if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties plus benefits even as part-time.
DRY GOODS Store Manager
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run a fashion boutique-style store—hire and coach staff, drive sales, and handle scheduling and payroll. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), merch discount, and “promote from within” culture.
PT Customer Lead
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 2208 Golden Gate Dr, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Listed as Full-time, role is PT Customer Lead
- Pay: Not listed
Front-end lead role: cashiering, helping customers, handling refunds, and stepping in when the Customer Service Manager is away. Good step up if you’re a strong people person and want light leadership experience.
PT Food Lion To Go Associate - 00615
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 120 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Listed as Full-time, role is PT To Go Associate
- Pay: Not listed
Shop online orders in-store, pick and bag groceries, and help with curbside pickup. Great if you like staying active on your feet and prefer less register time and more task-focused work.
FT Center Store Manager (H)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 3501 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Manage the grocery department—scheduling, hiring, ordering, shrink control, and customer service. Solid move if you’ve done grocery/retail and want department-level leadership with room to grow.
Seasonal Stocking / Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Total Wine & More
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)
Stock shelves, build displays, and help fulfill online and curbside orders. Good for night/weekend availability and those who don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and want store discounts + benefits options.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 2902 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406
- Type: Listed as Part-time, Assistant Manager role
- Pay: Not listed
Support daily store operations, help with scheduling, deposits, merchandising, and training associates. Nice fit if you have some retail leadership and want management experience with benefits and educational assistance.
Specialist – Apparel
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the apparel expert—help athletes and shoppers find the right gear, support floor sets, and help train teammates. Great if you love sports or athleisure fashion and want a more specialist, not just cashier role.
Account Resolution Specialist (Greensboro)
- Employer: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4 days 8:30–5:30, 1 day 11–8 (after training, 4 days in office / 1 remote)
- Pay: $20.39–$21.75/hour + bonus; approx. $42,000–$60,000/year
Handle outbound calls on past-due mortgage accounts, help customers get current, and process loss-mitigation paperwork. Includes training bonus, strong benefits, and a career path in financial services.
Merchandiser 5-Day
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Route covering Martinsville & Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $181–$182 per day + mileage reimbursement
Start around 5–6am and work until the route is done, stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in multiple stores. Good for early birds who like physical work, independence, and travel between locations.
Cashier
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: 4217 D W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.75–$13.25/hour
Run the register, help customers on the floor, and keep the store tidy. Comes with store discount and access to a wide benefits package if you meet hours/service requirements.
Sales Representative | Bilingual Preferred
- Employer: Totally Wireless Group
- Location: Multiple Greensboro stores (E Market St, W Market St, W Gate City Blvd, Coliseum Blvd, E Cone Blvd)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, commission
- Pay: $17–$20/hour (base + commission, bonuses, SPIFFs)
Sell phones, plans, and accessories, hit sales goals, and build repeat customers. Spanish is required, and you’ll get paid training, employee discounts, and strong commission upside.
Visual Keyholder – Four Seasons Mall
- Employer: H&M
- Location: Four Seasons Mall, Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, hourly, keyholder
- Pay: $17.73–$19.92/hour
Lead visual merchandising—windows, mannequins, floor moves—and help open/close the store. Great if you’re fashion-focused, love styling, and want leadership plus a solid discount.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
Front-of-store role: greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, help with photo and web pickup, and keep displays fresh. Good for someone who wants steady hours, benefits, and a clear retail career ladder.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh—Greensboro roles tend to move fast, especially seasonal ones.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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