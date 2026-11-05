🛒 Greensboro Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greensboro’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring for the holidays and beyond. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles, from entry-level cashier to store manager.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Greensboro, NC (Four Seasons Town Centre)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help families capture Santa photos, greet kids, run the POS, and keep the set festive. Great if you like a fun, fast holiday vibe and want flexible hours plus same-day pay options and cute Santa perks for friends and family.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hour

Lead the store when managers are away, support the front end, handle customer issues, and help with merchandising. Good fit if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties plus benefits even as part-time.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a fashion boutique-style store—hire and coach staff, drive sales, and handle scheduling and payroll. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), merch discount, and “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 2208 Golden Gate Dr, Greensboro, NC

Type: Listed as Full-time , role is PT Customer Lead

Listed as , role is Pay: Not listed

Front-end lead role: cashiering, helping customers, handling refunds, and stepping in when the Customer Service Manager is away. Good step up if you’re a strong people person and want light leadership experience.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 120 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC

Type: Listed as Full-time , role is PT To Go Associate

Listed as , role is Pay: Not listed

Shop online orders in-store, pick and bag groceries, and help with curbside pickup. Great if you like staying active on your feet and prefer less register time and more task-focused work.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3501 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Manage the grocery department—scheduling, hiring, ordering, shrink control, and customer service. Solid move if you’ve done grocery/retail and want department-level leadership with room to grow.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Stock shelves, build displays, and help fulfill online and curbside orders. Good for night/weekend availability and those who don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and want store discounts + benefits options.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 2902 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406

Type: Listed as Part-time , Assistant Manager role

Listed as , Assistant Manager role Pay: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help with scheduling, deposits, merchandising, and training associates. Nice fit if you have some retail leadership and want management experience with benefits and educational assistance.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the apparel expert—help athletes and shoppers find the right gear, support floor sets, and help train teammates. Great if you love sports or athleisure fashion and want a more specialist, not just cashier role.

Employer: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Schedule: Mon–Fri , 4 days 8:30–5:30, 1 day 11–8 (after training, 4 days in office / 1 remote )

, 4 days 8:30–5:30, 1 day 11–8 (after training, ) Pay: $20.39–$21.75/hour + bonus; approx. $42,000–$60,000/year

Handle outbound calls on past-due mortgage accounts, help customers get current, and process loss-mitigation paperwork. Includes training bonus, strong benefits, and a career path in financial services.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Route covering Martinsville & Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $181–$182 per day + mileage reimbursement

Start around 5–6am and work until the route is done, stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in multiple stores. Good for early birds who like physical work, independence, and travel between locations.

Employer: TJ Maxx

Location: 4217 D W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.75–$13.25/hour

Run the register, help customers on the floor, and keep the store tidy. Comes with store discount and access to a wide benefits package if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Totally Wireless Group

Location: Multiple Greensboro stores (E Market St, W Market St, W Gate City Blvd, Coliseum Blvd, E Cone Blvd)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, commission

Pay: $17–$20/hour (base + commission, bonuses, SPIFFs)

Sell phones, plans, and accessories, hit sales goals, and build repeat customers. Spanish is required, and you’ll get paid training, employee discounts, and strong commission upside.

Employer: H&M

Location: Four Seasons Mall, Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, hourly, keyholder

Pay: $17.73–$19.92/hour

Lead visual merchandising—windows, mannequins, floor moves—and help open/close the store. Great if you’re fashion-focused, love styling, and want leadership plus a solid discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role: greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, help with photo and web pickup, and keep displays fresh. Good for someone who wants steady hours, benefits, and a clear retail career ladder.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh—Greensboro roles tend to move fast, especially seasonal ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.