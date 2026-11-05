🏗️ Greensboro Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Up to $200K

Greensboro’s engineering scene is busy right now, from RF semiconductors to structural steel and aerospace. If you’re hands‑on with tech or love building design, there’s a solid mix of leadership, technician, and engineering roles open.

Employer: Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This is a high‑impact leadership role over the Applications Engineering team for RF semiconductor products. You’ll guide customer support, lab operations, product characterization, and documentation while working closely with Sales, Marketing, Product, Quality, and Operations.

Employer: TAT Technologies Ltd

Location: Greensboro, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on turbine engine rotating parts for aircraft APUs at TAT’s Center of Excellence. You’ll inspect, repair, assemble, and balance components using precision tools and specialized balancing machines, helping keep commercial and military fleets in the air.

Employer: Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on role running final production tests on RF MMICs and modules using automated test equipment and RF bench gear. Great fit if you know RF measurements and want to work closely with Test, Product, and Quality Engineering.

Employer: BlueScope North America

Location: Greensboro, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support structural projects by turning engineering designs into detailed drawings and fabrication plans. You’ll create erection and permit drawings, upload parts into the manufacturing system, and work with project teams to keep jobs on schedule.

Employer: BlueScope NA

Location: Greensboro, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Blend structural engineering with client‑facing work by developing preliminary designs and proposals for steel and hybrid buildings. You’ll review plans, coordinate with contractors and internal teams, and help shape sales strategy for conventional steel projects.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Greensboro’s engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.