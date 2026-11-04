🎓 Greensboro NC Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From $13–$70K

Greensboro has a nice mix of school, childcare, and training roles right now, from early childhood to clinical education. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, licensed, continuing

Full-time, 10-month, licensed, continuing Salary: From $5,525/month (NC DPI licensed salary schedule; full benefits)

This role teaches students on an adapted curriculum in Exceptional Children programs. Solid pay, full benefits, and the stability of a continuing contract with the public school system.

Employer: Mini Miracles Childcare & Learning Academy

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $13–$17/hour

This Pre-K role is hands-on with preschoolers, planning fun, age-appropriate activities and supporting early learning. Offers a long list of benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), flexible schedule) and is great if you have daycare, nanny, or preschool experience.

Employer: Mt. Pleasant Child Development Center

Location: Greensboro, NC 27405

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, afternoons; more hours on breaks/summer)

Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, afternoons; more hours on breaks/summer) Salary: $13–$15/hour (from $13/hour)

Work weekday afternoons leading after-school groups in a Christian environment—help with homework, run activities, and keep kids safe and engaged. Good fit if you want steady part-time work with an employee discount, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: Hope Academy GSO

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $40,000–$45,000/year

Teach elementary students in a Christian school setting, with a focus on Bible study, strong classroom management, and data-informed instruction. Includes 401(k) with match, life insurance, parental leave, and EAP for added stability.

Employer: Alexander Youth Network

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Ideal for a licensed master’s-level clinician who loves training others. You’ll coach staff on trauma-informed care and the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics, with strong benefits, tuition help, and clear paths for advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.