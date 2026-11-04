💻 Greensboro IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Intern to Senior Engineer

Greensboro’s tech scene is busy right now, with options for hands-on support, healthcare IT, AI, and senior engineering. Here are several solid IT roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Greensboro, NC (enterprise network environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role driving network automation, orchestration, and AI-enabled operations across a large enterprise. Mix of network engineering, DevOps, APIs, and generative AI tools (LangChain, LangGraph, etc.), plus mentoring and setting technical direction.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Greensboro, NC – hybrid/flexible (office time required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acts as a liaison between business and IT, using a custom Salesforce-based tool to assess security risk on new solutions. Good fit if you like requirements gathering, documentation, and working closely with a Business Information Security Officer.

Employer: Cogent Analytics

Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time internship (20+ hrs/week in person)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AI and automation internship where you streamline real business workflows, build internal tools, and improve reporting. Great for students in business, IS, CS, or operations who want practical AI project experience in an office setting.

Employer: Noblesoft Technologies Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

Type: Contract, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $23–$25/hour

On-site hardware and desktop support role covering PCs, tablets, printers, smartphones, and video conference gear. Uses Windows, O365, ServiceNow, and values strong communication; A+, Microsoft, ITIL, or CCNA certs are a plus.

Employer: Diagnostic Radiology & Imaging, LLC

Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid across DRI locations)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Bridge role between clinical teams and IT, supporting PACS, RIS, EHR/EMR (including Epic) and imaging workflows. You’ll troubleshoot apps, help with upgrades and testing, train users, and improve radiology workflows across sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local IT roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.