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💻 Greensboro IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Intern to Senior Engineer
Greensboro’s tech scene is busy right now, with options for hands-on support, healthcare IT, AI, and senior engineering. Here are several solid IT roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Senior Network Automation & Platform Engineer
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Greensboro, NC (enterprise network environment)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role driving network automation, orchestration, and AI-enabled operations across a large enterprise. Mix of network engineering, DevOps, APIs, and generative AI tools (LangChain, LangGraph, etc.), plus mentoring and setting technical direction.
IT Consultant II – Salesforce / Risk Consultant
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Greensboro, NC – hybrid/flexible (office time required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Acts as a liaison between business and IT, using a custom Salesforce-based tool to assess security risk on new solutions. Good fit if you like requirements gathering, documentation, and working closely with a Business Information Security Officer.
AI & Business Automation Intern – Fall 2026
Employer: Cogent Analytics
Location: Greensboro, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time internship (20+ hrs/week in person)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on AI and automation internship where you streamline real business workflows, build internal tools, and improve reporting. Great for students in business, IS, CS, or operations who want practical AI project experience in an office setting.
Field Support / Desktop Support
Employer: Noblesoft Technologies Inc.
Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)
Type: Contract, ~40 hrs/week
Pay: $23–$25/hour
On-site hardware and desktop support role covering PCs, tablets, printers, smartphones, and video conference gear. Uses Windows, O365, ServiceNow, and values strong communication; A+, Microsoft, ITIL, or CCNA certs are a plus.
Clinical Applications Specialist
Employer: Diagnostic Radiology & Imaging, LLC
Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid across DRI locations)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
Salary: Not listed
Bridge role between clinical teams and IT, supporting PACS, RIS, EHR/EMR (including Epic) and imaging workflows. You’ll troubleshoot apps, help with upgrades and testing, train users, and improve radiology workflows across sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local IT roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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