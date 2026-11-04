⚖️ Several Legal Openings in Greensboro, NC (Hybrid & Remote)

Greensboro’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and corporate attorneys. Here are a few strong roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: gpac (for a well-established NC law firm)

gpac (for a well-established NC law firm) Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Experience: 3+ years corporate transactional with M&A focus; active NC license required

Handle mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures from start to finish, with direct deal experience and strong mentorship. This firm offers hybrid work, a clear growth path, and competitive compensation with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k)).

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential law firm client)

(confidential law firm client) Location: Remote, supporting Greensboro/Charlotte/Raleigh/Wilmington, NC

Remote, supporting Type: Full-time

Experience: 2+ years business litigation; NC or SC bar license required

Work on meaningful business and commercial disputes with remote flexibility while living within 75 miles of the office you support. Role includes strategy work, drafting motions and briefs, discovery, and client communication, with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and vision insurance.

Employer: Lester Law Attorneys & Counselors

Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Experience: 2–5 years civil, business, or insurance defense litigation; NC bar or eligible

Manage your own civil/commercial caseload from start to finish, including depositions, discovery, motion practice, and regular court appearances. Offers a hands-on role with partners plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and retirement benefits.

If one of these fits you, polish your resume this week and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.