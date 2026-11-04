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⚖️ Several Legal Openings in Greensboro, NC (Hybrid & Remote)
Greensboro’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and corporate attorneys. Here are a few strong roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.
Transactional Corporate M&A Attorney (Associate)
- Employer: gpac (for a well-established NC law firm)
- Location: Greensboro, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 3+ years corporate transactional with M&A focus; active NC license required
Handle mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures from start to finish, with direct deal experience and strong mentorship. This firm offers hybrid work, a clear growth path, and competitive compensation with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k)).
Business Litigation Associate Attorney
- Employer: Orion Placement (confidential law firm client)
- Location: Remote, supporting Greensboro/Charlotte/Raleigh/Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 2+ years business litigation; NC or SC bar license required
Work on meaningful business and commercial disputes with remote flexibility while living within 75 miles of the office you support. Role includes strategy work, drafting motions and briefs, discovery, and client communication, with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and vision insurance.
Litigation Associate
- Employer: Lester Law Attorneys & Counselors
- Location: Greensboro, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 2–5 years civil, business, or insurance defense litigation; NC bar or eligible
Manage your own civil/commercial caseload from start to finish, including depositions, discovery, motion practice, and regular court appearances. Offers a hands-on role with partners plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and retirement benefits.
If one of these fits you, polish your resume this week and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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