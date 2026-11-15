Greensboro’s resort scene is busy, and local restaurants and clubs are hiring. If you like working with guests and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee

Reynolds Lake Oconee Location: Greensboro, GA (Richland Pointe Restaurant)

(Richland Pointe Restaurant) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help run one of Reynolds’ lakefront restaurants, supporting the Restaurant Manager and F&B Director. You’ll supervise staff, help control payroll and expenses, assist with training, and jump in on any shift (breakfast, lunch, or dinner). Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts plus golf privileges.

Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee

Reynolds Lake Oconee Location: Greensboro, GA (6 restaurants around Lake Oconee)

(6 restaurants around Lake Oconee) Type: Full-time

Pay: $7/hr + tips

Entry-level front-of-house role where you keep service moving: clearing and resetting tables, delivering bread and water, refilling drinks, and polishing silver. Great if you want to get into hospitality and don’t mind a busy, on-your-feet job with employee discounts and golf perks.

Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee

Reynolds Lake Oconee Location: Greensboro, GA (Lake Club facility)

(Lake Club facility) Type: Not listed (front-desk / concierge role)

Not listed (front-desk / concierge role) Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the Lake Club, welcoming members, answering questions, handling payments, and keeping the club and pool areas tidy and stocked. Good fit if you have 2+ years of office/customer service experience, solid computer skills, and like a mix of desk work and walking around.

Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton

Location: One Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, GA 30642

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay Range: $59,000–$74,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead daily housekeeping and recreation/health club operations at a luxury resort. You’ll manage room inspections, staffing, budgets, and guest satisfaction while training and supporting your team. Requires either 2 years of housekeeping/related experience or a 2-year hospitality/business degree.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—resort roles in Greensboro tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.