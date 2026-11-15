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🍽️ Greensboro, GA Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greensboro’s resort scene is busy, and local restaurants and clubs are hiring. If you like working with guests and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Richland Pointe Restaurant
- Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee
- Location: Greensboro, GA (Richland Pointe Restaurant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run one of Reynolds’ lakefront restaurants, supporting the Restaurant Manager and F&B Director. You’ll supervise staff, help control payroll and expenses, assist with training, and jump in on any shift (breakfast, lunch, or dinner). Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts plus golf privileges.
Service Assistant – Multiple Reynolds Restaurants
- Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee
- Location: Greensboro, GA (6 restaurants around Lake Oconee)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $7/hr + tips
Entry-level front-of-house role where you keep service moving: clearing and resetting tables, delivering bread and water, refilling drinks, and polishing silver. Great if you want to get into hospitality and don’t mind a busy, on-your-feet job with employee discounts and golf perks.
Lake Club Concierge – Recreation
- Employer: Reynolds Lake Oconee
- Location: Greensboro, GA (Lake Club facility)
- Type: Not listed (front-desk / concierge role)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face at the Lake Club, welcoming members, answering questions, handling payments, and keeping the club and pool areas tidy and stocked. Good fit if you have 2+ years of office/customer service experience, solid computer skills, and like a mix of desk work and walking around.
Housekeeping Manager – Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
- Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton
- Location: One Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, GA 30642
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay Range: $59,000–$74,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead daily housekeeping and recreation/health club operations at a luxury resort. You’ll manage room inspections, staffing, budgets, and guest satisfaction while training and supporting your team. Requires either 2 years of housekeeping/related experience or a 2-year hospitality/business degree.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—resort roles in Greensboro tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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