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Greensboro
Holiday Open House in Downtown Greensboro
7 days ago
The Holiday Open House in downtown Greensboro runs from November 13–14, 2026, with local shops offering festive storefronts and unique gifts to start Christmas shopping. Residents are invited to visit downtown, shop with local businesses, and enjoy the start of the holiday season with friends.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Greensboro, GA
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