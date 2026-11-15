Two wonderful dogs in Greensboro, AL are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. If you’re looking for a loving companion, take a look at these sweet pups at Hale County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hale County Animal Shelter

Phone: (334) 624-8120

Why Sheba is special:

Sheba is a young, energetic girl who is full of life and eager to learn. She’s already kennel trained, walks well on a leash, knows basic commands, and loves to play. She’s vaccinated and spayed, and with a little patience and guidance, she’s ready to be an incredible companion for a lucky family.

👉 Meet Sheba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hale County Animal Shelter

Phone: (334) 624-8120

Why Petey is special:

Petey is described as “one amazing dog” and “your new best friend.” He’s a great mix of playful, loving, and laid-back—happy running around, soaking up attention, or snoozing by your side. Petey is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and is being treated for low heartworm (per his listing). He’s just waiting for his forever family to notice him.

👉 Meet Petey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensboro, AL, please consider visiting Hale County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (334) 624-8120 to ask about Sheba or Petey. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.