Looking for a new feline friend in Greensboro, AL? These sweet cats at Hale County Animal Shelter are ready for loving homes and a fresh start.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hale County Animal Shelter

Phone: (334) 624-8120

Leo is full of kitten energy and loves to play, explore, and wrestle with his kitty friends. After playtime, he’s happy to soak up cuddles and attention from his favorite people. He’s at a fun age where he’s curious, active, and learning about the world.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hale County Animal Shelter

Phone: (334) 624-8120

Ash is one of Saint and Storm’s tiny siblings. He and his littermates came to the shelter on a rainy day, needing safety and care. The team has made sure they have warm beds, full bellies, and lots of love so they can grow strong and healthy. Ash is a young kitten with his whole life ahead of him.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hale County Animal Shelter

Phone: (334) 624-8120

Storm is another of Saint’s precious siblings, also rescued on that same cold, rainy day. She and her littermates were given a second chance at life with warmth, food, and gentle care from the shelter staff. Storm is still a baby and is growing into a loving companion.

👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensboro, AL, please consider visiting Hale County Animal Shelter or calling (334) 624-8120 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.