Greenfield budget earns clean review from state

The City of Greenfield has received recognition from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury for strong budget and financial practices. The city adopted its budget on or before the fiscal year end, filed it with the Comptroller’s Office within the required 15 days, had no issues of concern raised during the state review, and is not under Tennessee Board of Utility Regulation oversight for financial distress. City leaders credit department heads, elected officials, and Mayor McAdams for keeping public finances in good standing with the state.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Greenfield, TN