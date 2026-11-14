Greenfield’s food scene is busy, and local employers are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Clement Manor

Clement Manor Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Part-time (4:00pm–7:30pm, every other weekend/holiday)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help prep and serve meals for seniors in a calm, faith-based community. Training is provided, so this is great for students or anyone new to food service.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$125,000 per year + bonus (avg. $25k)

Lead a fast-casual restaurant with no Sundays, set schedules, free meals, and a yearly international trip for two for top performers.

Employer: Clement Manor

Clement Manor Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs bi-weekly, some evenings)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Serve residents and guests in an on-site café, taking orders, running food, and helping with light cleanup while working alongside award-winning chefs.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.