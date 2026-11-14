Greenfield retail is busy right now, and Meijer is hiring across several departments. If you like staying active, helping shoppers, and getting steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Greenfield, WI

Greenfield, WI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight to stock shelves, keep products in the right place, and help keep the store looking full and organized. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, benefits options, and growth programs if you want to move up.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Greenfield, WI

Greenfield, WI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the deli counter, share product info, and keep displays fresh and appealing. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, food prep, and a fast-paced setting, with weekly pay and education assistance.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Greenfield, WI

Greenfield, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your creative side to decorate cakes and bakery items while helping customers with special orders. You’ll get steady hours, benefits eligibility, and chances to grow within the bakery and broader store.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.