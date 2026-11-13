Greenfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like front-of-house customer service or more behind-the-scenes work. Here are a few standout roles hiring now in Greenfield, WI.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department at Walgreens—think passport photos, online order pickup, and helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you like tech, staying organized, and giving friendly, fast service.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 4739 S 76th St, Greenfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week (on-site)

Salary: $55,000 – $82,600/year + up to $24,000 commission

Lead an AT&T retail store, coach a sales team, and drive results with wireless, internet, and tech products. Comes with strong benefits, paid training, and big earning potential if you hit sales goals.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Around $16/hour

Hands-on role in the outlet: receiving and staging furniture, keeping the warehouse and showroom safe and tidy, and helping with assembly. Great if you like physical work, staying busy, and being part of a tight store team.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Greenfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests in-store, on the phone, and online with orders, payments, and questions. Good match if you’re tech-comfortable, enjoy problem-solving, and want steady hours with benefits in a growing retail brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and pay that fit your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.