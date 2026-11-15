Healthcare hiring is steady in Greenfield, MA right now, with options for early birds, nurses, and behavioral health pros.

Here are a few solid roles worth a look:

Employer: RegalCare at Greenfield

RegalCare at Greenfield Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time (early morning shifts, 5–7am or 5–8am )

(early morning shifts, ) Salary: Not listed

This is a good fit if you like short, early shifts and hands-on resident care. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, and emotional support in a nursing facility setting.

Employer: RegalCare at Greenfield

RegalCare at Greenfield Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Salary: Not listed, $8,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Great if you’re an RN or LPN who wants stable work in long-term care with a strong bonus. You’ll handle assessments, meds, care plans, and family communication; new grads are welcome.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)

Location: Greenfield, MA (community-based across Western MA)

(community-based across Western MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,300–$90,000/year

If you’re a BCBA, this role offers strong pay, flexible weekday hours, and full benefits. You’ll run FBAs, write BIPs, and coach families and staff across home, school, clinic, and community settings.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.