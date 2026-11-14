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💰 Greenfield seeks provider to run $35K opioid support grants
📢 Grants available to run new opioid support programs in Greenfield
The Greenfield Opioid Use and Prevention (OUP) Commission is looking for a qualified organization to run two low-barrier opioid abatement programs for people in Greenfield:
Individual Urgent Needs Program
- $25,000 total for small grants to individuals
- Up to $3,500 per request
- Can cover transportation, medication and health care, recovery and harm-reduction supplies, basic needs, employment and education help, housing stability, wellness/behavioral health, technology for telehealth, and other basic needs allowed under the state opioid settlement.
Individual Recovery Support Program
- $10,000 total for small grants, up to $3,500 each
- Supports recovery, harm reduction, treatment, wellness, stability, employment, education, transportation, digital access, housing stability, and other approved opioid-abatement uses.
The chosen organization will act as a neutral program operator and fiscal steward, giving out grants to Greenfield residents or people currently living in Greenfield.
Who can apply: Public or non-profit service providers in good standing, with relevant experience and accessible, culturally responsive, trauma-informed services and meaningful lived-experience integration.
Info session: December 3, 2026, 3:30–4:30 PM, Greenfield Public Library Conference Room, 412 Main Street.
Proposal deadline: December 31.
Full RFPs and how to apply are on the OUP Commission webpage.
More Info: Opioid Use and Prevention Commission Seeks Proposa...
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