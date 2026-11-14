📢 Grants available to run new opioid support programs in Greenfield

The Greenfield Opioid Use and Prevention (OUP) Commission is looking for a qualified organization to run two low-barrier opioid abatement programs for people in Greenfield:

Individual Urgent Needs Program $25,000 total for small grants to individuals

total for small grants to individuals Up to $3,500 per request

Can cover transportation, medication and health care, recovery and harm-reduction supplies, basic needs, employment and education help, housing stability, wellness/behavioral health, technology for telehealth, and other basic needs allowed under the state opioid settlement. Individual Recovery Support Program $10,000 total for small grants, up to $3,500 each

total for small grants, up to Supports recovery, harm reduction, treatment, wellness, stability, employment, education, transportation, digital access, housing stability, and other approved opioid-abatement uses.

The chosen organization will act as a neutral program operator and fiscal steward, giving out grants to Greenfield residents or people currently living in Greenfield.

Who can apply: Public or non-profit service providers in good standing, with relevant experience and accessible, culturally responsive, trauma-informed services and meaningful lived-experience integration.

Info session: December 3, 2026, 3:30–4:30 PM, Greenfield Public Library Conference Room, 412 Main Street.

Proposal deadline: December 31.

Full RFPs and how to apply are on the OUP Commission webpage.