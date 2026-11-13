Greenfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady schedules. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mativ

Mativ Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Internship (full-time hours, 12-hour shifts)

Pay: $26.25/hour

Run and support reprocessing and pelletizer machines that help manage production waste and keep materials flowing. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind a hot, noisy plant with forklifts, lock-out/tag-out, and lots of movement. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: BETE Fog Nozzle

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Keep the shop running by managing tools: inspecting, sharpening, organizing, and tracking inventory in the tool control system. Great if you like detail work, small-team environments, and using both hands-on skills and basic computer skills. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and on-site fitness.

Employer: BETE Fog Nozzle

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $23.00 – $30.00/hour + 10% 2nd shift or 20% 3rd shift differential

Set up and run CNC lathes, mills, and other machines to make precise metal parts using blueprints, G-code/M-code, and precision measuring tools. Ideal if you already have CNC experience and want higher pay for off-shifts plus strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, profit sharing, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: BETE Fog Nozzle

Location: Greenfield, MA

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour

Work in the foundry shellroom building and inspecting molds, running slurry tests, and moving materials around the plant. Good for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, stay on their feet, and likes a fast-paced, hands-on environment with clear procedures. Comes with 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, bonuses, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.